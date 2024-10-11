News
Home  » Sports » Indian Skeet duo ready for ISSF World Cup after Olympic miss

Indian Skeet duo ready for ISSF World Cup after Olympic miss

Source: PTI
October 11, 2024 18:16 IST
IMAGE: India's Maheshwari Chauhan in action during the Skeet Mixed Team Bronze Medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Skeet shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka, who narrowly missed out on a mixed team bronze at the Paris Olympic Games, return to action at the ISSF World Cup final and are eying a podium finish at the home event, starting in New Delhi on Sunday.

Naruka and Maheshwari settled for fourth place after losing their bronze medal match by just one point to Chinese rivals at Chateauroux.

"The Olympic Games was a great learning experience. It taught me more than anything to trust myself and my process. It strengthened my resolve to take my Olympic journey ahead with the lessons I learnt from Paris," Maheshwari told SAI Media.

 

She feels the the World Cup finals at home will give her an advantage.

"It's a great honour and my first World Cup final as well so I am very excited to be shooting with the best. There's just one target this time – to be on the podium," Maheshwari added.

IMAGE: India's Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in action at Paris 2024. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

A silver medallist at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, Naruka said he would trust the process.

"The one thing I keep in mind is that I have to follow the process, take it step by step and slowly climb the ladder," he said.

The 26-year-old Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) shooter is confident to clinch a medal here.

"It will be a good thing if I win a medal here. I want to make my country proud and I am pretty confident of clinching it this time,” he said.

"I have changed my technique and working hard.”

Source: PTI
