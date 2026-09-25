India's Badminton Stars Shine In Asian Games Opening Rounds

Indian badminton stars Unnati Hooda and the mixed doubles duo of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila have commenced their Asian Games campaign with impressive first-round victories, setting a positive tone after the team events.
Key Points
- Indian shuttlers Unnati Hooda and the mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila secured first-round wins at the Asian Games.
- Unnati Hooda advanced in women's singles after defeating North Korea's Mi Song Yu.
- Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila progressed in mixed doubles by beating Maldives' Nibal Ahmed and Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq.
- The Indian men's badminton team previously secured a bronze medal in the team events.
- The Indian women's badminton team, led by P V Sindhu, did not win a medal in the team events.
Indian shuttlers were off to a winning start in the Asian Games singles and doubles competitions with Unnati Hooda and the mixed pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila registering facile victories in their first-round matches here on Friday.
Unnati defeated North Korea's Mi Song Yu 21-9 21-10 in a 30-minute contest to move into the second round.
Tanisha and Dhruv got the better of Maldives' Nibal Ahmed and Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq 21-8 21-7 in a 21-minute clash to move ahead.
The Indians endured mixed results in the team events with the women's squad led by P V Sindhu failing to fetch a medal.
The men's team ended with a bronze, unable to better the silver claimed in the previous edition.