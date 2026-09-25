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India's Badminton Stars Shine In Asian Games Opening Rounds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 25, 2026 09:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian badminton stars Unnati Hooda and the mixed doubles duo of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila have commenced their Asian Games campaign with impressive first-round victories, setting a positive tone after the team events.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Indian shuttlers Unnati Hooda and the mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila secured first-round wins at the Asian Games.
  • Unnati Hooda advanced in women's singles after defeating North Korea's Mi Song Yu.
  • Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila progressed in mixed doubles by beating Maldives' Nibal Ahmed and Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq.
  • The Indian men's badminton team previously secured a bronze medal in the team events.
  • The Indian women's badminton team, led by P V Sindhu, did not win a medal in the team events.

Indian shuttlers were off to a winning start in the Asian Games singles and doubles competitions with Unnati Hooda and the mixed pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila registering facile victories in their first-round matches here on Friday.

Unnati defeated North Korea's Mi Song Yu 21-9 21-10 in a 30-minute contest to move into the second round.

 

Tanisha and Dhruv got the better of Maldives' Nibal Ahmed and Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq 21-8 21-7 in a 21-minute clash to move ahead.

The Indians endured mixed results in the team events with the women's squad led by P V Sindhu failing to fetch a medal.

The men's team ended with a bronze, unable to better the silver claimed in the previous edition.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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