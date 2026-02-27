Ruparelia, Nishchal advance at YONEX Dutch Junior International

Indian badminton players Dev Ruparelia, Nishchal Chand, and Shaina Manimuthu showcased their skills at the YONEX Dutch Junior International 2026, advancing to the next stages of the tournament with impressive victories.

Key Points Dev Ruparelia advances to the pre-quarterfinals at the YONEX Dutch Junior International 2026 after defeating Clement Massias.

Nishchal Chand wins a grueling match against Hong Kong's Chan Yee Hei to reach the Round of 16.

Shaina Manimuthu overcomes a first-game loss to defeat Denmark's Ida Nissen and progress in the women's singles.

Indian badminton players showcase strong performances at the YONEX Dutch Junior International tournament.

Men's singles player Dev Ruparelia continued his winning run at the YONEX Dutch Junior International 2026, defeating Clement Massias in straight games 21-13, 21-11 to book his place in the pre-quarterfinals in the Netherlands.

He will next face fourth seed Chung-Hsiang Yih of Chinese Taipei.

In the other men's singles action, Nishchal Chand endured a hard-fought one hour 21 minutes contest against Hong Kong's Chan Yee Hei to emerge victorious.

Nishchal won the first game 21-19, but Chan forced a decider by taking the second game 21-10. The Indian held his nerve in a tense finish to claim the decider 23-21, advancing to the Round of 16 where he will take on Denmark's 12th seed Frederik Hinding.

Women's Singles Result

In the women's singles, Shaina Manimuthu defeated Denmark's Ida Nissen after dropping the opening game 19-21. She bounced back to win the next two games 21-7, 21-7 in 37 minutes to progress to the next stage, where she will face Korea's Han Bi Kim.