Prannoy, Unnati Lead Indian Charge Into Taipei Open Second Round

Indian badminton stars HS Prannoy and Unnati Hooda, alongside several other promising talents, have successfully advanced to the second round of the Taipei Open Super 300, showcasing India's strong presence in international badminton.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BWF/Twitter

Key Points HS Prannoy, seeded seventh, secured a dominant win to enter the men's singles second round at the Taipei Open.

Unnati Hooda, the third seed, also advanced confidently in the women's singles event.

Kiran George and Tharun Mannepalli progressed in men's singles, setting up an all-Indian clash.

Young talents Devika Sihag, Tanvi Sharma, and Anmol Kharb successfully moved to the women's singles second round.

Several Indian shuttlers faced tough competition, with some bowing out, highlighting the competitive nature of the tournament.

Seasoned shuttler HS Prannoy and Unnati Hooda, the spearheads of India's campaign, advanced to the second round of their respective singles events at the Taipei Open Super 300 on Wednesday.

Seeded seventh, Prannoy defeated Minoru Koga of Japan 21-11 21-14 in his opening round men's singles match that lasted just 35 minutes. He will next take on Hong Kong's Jason Gunawan, who beat another Indian Mithun Manjunath 21-18 21-4 in another first round tie.

Indian Men's Singles Players Advance

Among other Indian men's singles players to progress to the second round were Kiran George and Tharun Mannepalli. While George defeated Wang Po-Wei of Chinese Taipei 21-10 21-18, Mannepalli stunned eighth seed Jeon Hyeok Jin of Korea 21-12 21-15. George and Mannepalli will play each other in the next round.

But it was curtains for the likes of rising Rounak Chauhan, who progressed through men's singles qualifiers, as he was shown the door by Richie Duta Richardo of Indonesia 14-21 16-21.

Unnati Hooda Leads Women's Charge

Third seed Unnati started her women's singles campaign on a positive note by registering a 21-12 21-18 win against Pei Yu Wang of Chinese Taipei. The Indian will next play compatriot Tanya Hemanth, who defeated another Taipei shuttler Wen Chi Hsu 21-16 14-21 21-16 in a tough three-game opener.

Emerging Women Shuttlers Progress

Young Devika Sihag, seeded eighth here, Tanvi Sharma and Anmol Kharb also progressed to the next round of women's singles. While Devika beat Korea's Ga Eun Park 14-21 21-7 21-15, Tanvi got the better of compatriot Tasnim Mir 21-16 22-20 and Anmol defeated Ishika Jaiswal of USA 21-15 11-21 21-19.

Devika will next face Indonesia's Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi, who beat India's Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj 21-10 20-22 21-14. Tanvi will next take on Indonesia's Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan, while Anmol will be up against second seed Hsiang Ti Lin of Chinese Taipei. Lin defeated India's Ashmita Chaliha 16-21 21-14 21-15 in another opening round match.

Shriyanshi Valishetty is the other Indian women shuttler to bow out of the competition after losing 11-21 12-21 against fourth seed Supanida Katethong of Thailand. Isharani Baruah will take on local favourite and top seed Pin-Chian Chiu later in the day.