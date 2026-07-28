Taipei Open: Indian Shuttlers Struggle In Qualifying Rounds

Indian badminton players faced a challenging start at the Taipei Open Super 300 qualifiers, with only Rounak Chouhan securing a win while many others, including Aakarshi Kashyap, were eliminated early.

Key Points Rounak Chouhan was the sole Indian shuttler to advance in the men's singles qualifiers at the Taipei Open Super 300.

Most Indian participants, including Rithvik Sanjeevi and Sankar Subramanian, exited in the opening round of men's singles.

Fourth-seeded Aakarshi Kashyap was defeated in the women's singles qualifiers.

Indian men's doubles pair Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Arjun Reddy Pochana also failed to progress.

Aditi Bhat and Shravani Walekar are set to compete in the women's doubles qualifiers later in the day.

Indian shuttlers endured a disappointing outing in the qualifiers of the Taipei Open Super 300 tournament, with only Rounak Chouhan progressing to the second round of the men's singles qualifying round here on Tuesday.

Chouhan, seeded second in the qualifiers, defeated Joshua Nguyen of Canada 21-15, 21-11 to set up qualifying quarterfinal clash against Chinese Taipei's Kuan Lin Kuo.

Other Indian Players' Performance

All other Indians in the men's singles qualifiers exited in the opening round. Rithvik Sanjeevi lost 10-21, 11-21 to the top seed Riki Takei of Japan, while Sankar Subramanian was shown the door by USA's Garret Tan 17-21, 10-21. Tushar Suveer fought hard before losing 19-21, 21-16, 12-21 against Chinese Taipei's Kuan Lin Kuo.

The only Indian in the women's singles qualifier, Aakarshi Kashyap, seeded fourth, lost 15-21, 19-21 against Malaysia's Kisona Selvaduray.

The Indian pair of Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Arjun Reddy Pochana also bowed out of the men's doubles qualifying round, losing 5-21, 8-21 against Chinese Taipei duo Chen Bo-Yuan and Lu Ming-Che.

In the women's doubles, the Indian combination of Aditi Bhat and Shravani Walekar will take on Chinese Taipei's Yu Tong Chen and Yu Jung Lai in the first round of qualifiers later in the day.