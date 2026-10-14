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Denmark Open: Indian Badminton Players Face Early Exit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 14, 2026 20:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian badminton hopes were dashed at the Denmark Open on Wednesday as top players, including the formidable men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, faced early elimination from the tournament.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The world No. 5 Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to China's He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu on Wednesday.
  • Ayush Shetty was defeated by Indonesia's Alwi Farhan in the men's singles round of 32.
  • Unnati Hooda exited the women's singles competition after losing to China's Han Qian Xi on Wednesday.

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, as well as Unnati Hooda and Ayush Shetty in women's and men's singles, crashed out of the Denmark Open badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Key Matches And Eliminations

The world No. 5 Indian pairing of Satwik and Chirag went down 21-12, 15-21, 19-21 to the world No. 37 Chinese duo of He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in their round of 32 contest which lasted exactly an hour.

 

In the men's singles round of 32 match, Shetty lost to Indonesia's Alwi Farhan 11-21, 21-13, 10-21. After losing the first game, Shetty bounced back to win the second but his Indonesian rival proved to be too strong in the third.

The match lasted one hour and four minutes.

Unnati went down to China's Han Qian Xi 21-23, 21-16, 16-21 in a women's singles round of 32 contest that lasted one hour and six minutes.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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