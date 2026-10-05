Sindhu, Srikanth Lead Indian Charge At Arctic Open Super 500

Indian badminton stars, including PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy, are poised to make a strong impact at the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament in Finland, aiming to build on their recent Asian Games performances.

Photograph: BAI/X

Key Points Indian shuttlers, led by PV Sindhu, are participating in the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament in Vantaa, Finland.

The tournament marks the resumption of their BWF season after the Asian Games, where India secured one medal.

PV Sindhu, a former world champion, is in good form, having won the Japan Open and reaching the World Championships quarter-finals.

Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, Asian Games bronze medallists, will also look to regain form in their respective categories.

Other Indian players like Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Ashmita Chaliha, Unnati Hooda, and men's doubles pairs are also competing.

Indian shuttlers, led by two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, will look to build on the positives from their Asian Games campaign when they resume their BWF season at the USD 500,000 Arctic Open Super 500 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

India's shuttlers returned from the Asian Games with just one medal and four quarterfinal finishes -- two fewer medals than their tally at the previous edition in Hangzhou, China.

Sindhu's Post-Asian Games Form

Sindhu lost a tight women's singles quarterfinal to China's Chen Yufei to miss out on a medal at Aichi-Nagoya.

However, the 31-year-old former world champion has been in good touch, having won the Japan Open this year. She also had a quarterfinal finish at the World CHampionships in New Delhi.

She is drawn to meet a qualifier.

Srikanth And Prannoy's Comeback Bid

Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, who were part of the Indian men's team that won a bronze medal in Japan but did not get a game, will also look to regain their form.

Srikanth, a former world No. 1, registered a runner-up finish at US Open Super 300 this year. He will face Canada's Brian Yang in his opener.

Prannoy, a 2023 Asian Games and World Championships bronze medallist, will meet fourth seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark.

The 34-year-old from Kerala hasn't been in the best of form and has struggled since last year. He recently made a quarterfinal appearance at the Vietnam Open.

Indian Challengers In Women's Singles And Doubles

In the women's singles, Tanvi Sharma, who won the Taipei Open Super 300, will take on Chinese Taipei's Chiu Pin-Chian, while Isharani Baruah, a runner-up at the Vietnam Open Super 100, will square off against top seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.

Ashmita Chaliha, who won her maiden BWF World Tour title at the Korea Masters Super 300, will face Denmark's seventh seed Line Christophersen, while Unnati Hooda, who stunned world No. 6 Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia at the Asian Games, will cross swords with China's Han Qian Xi.

In the men's doubles, India's Hariharan Amsakarunan and M.R. Arjun will face England's Alex Green and Zach Russ, while fifth seeds Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy will face China's He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu.