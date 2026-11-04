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Kharb And Sharma Advance In Korea Open Badminton

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 04, 2026 16:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian badminton stars Anmol Kharb and Tanvi Sharma showcased impressive form, securing their spots in the women's singles second round of the prestigious Korea Open Super 500 tournament on Wednesday.

Photograph: BAI Media/X

Photograph: BAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Anmol Kharb and Tanvi Sharma advanced to the women's singles second round of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament on Wednesday.
  • Anmol Kharb defeated Canada's Rachel Chan 21-19, 21-18 in the opening round.
  • Tanvi Sharma beat Japan's Manami Suizu 21-16, 12-21, 21-17 in her round-of-32 match.
  • HS Prannoy, a 2023 world championship bronze medallist, was eliminated in the men's singles first round.
  • The Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv and Maneesha suffered a narrow defeat against Chinese opponents.

India's Anmol Kharb and Tanvi Sharma produced impressive performances to advance to the women's singles second round of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Indian Shuttlers' Performance

Anmol, who reached the semifinals of Hylo Open last week, defeated Canada's Rachel Chan 21-19, 21-18 in the opening round to set up a clash with second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.

 

Tanvi, the winner of the Taipei Open Super 300 title, fought back after dropping the second game to beat Japan's Manami Suizu 21-16, 12-21, 21-17 in her round-of-32 match.

She will face either Japan's fifth seed Hina Akechi, or China's Xu Wen Jing next.

However, HS Prannoy, a 2023 world championship bronze medallist, went down 15-21, 21-23 to South Korea's Yoo Tae Bin in the men's singles first round.

In mixed doubles, Dhruv and Maneesha suffered a narrow 22-20, 12-21, 22-24 defeat against seventh seeds Zhu Yi Jun and Li Qian of China.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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