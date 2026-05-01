HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » India Ready For ISSF World Cup Shotgun Stage In Almaty

India Ready For ISSF World Cup Shotgun Stage In Almaty

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 01, 2026 12:19 IST

x

India's 12-member shotgun squad is poised to compete in the ISSF World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan, aiming for success in the Olympic skeet and trap events against top international shooters.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points

  • A 12-member Indian shotgun squad is participating in the ISSF World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
  • The competition features 284 athletes from 42 national Olympic committees.
  • Indian shooters will compete in Olympic skeet and trap events.
  • The squad includes Olympians Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, and Raiza Dhillon.
  • India will face competition from top shooters from Italy, Finland, and other strong shotgun nations.

A 12-member Indian shotgun squad is all set to take part in the year's second ISSF World Cup Shotgun stage in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and the team will arrive at the venue on Saturday.

ISSF World Cup: A Global Shooting Competition

A total of 284 athletes representing 42 national Olympic committees are in the fray for the five Olympic events on the 10-day roster. Eight members of the Indian squad are also travelling to compete as RPO (ranking points only) shooters.

 

Key Dates For Skeet And Trap Events

Competitions begin with the men's and women's skeet qualifiers on Monday (May 4) with the finals following the next day.

The two trap finals are listed on May 9 with the fifth and last final, the trap mixed team, scheduled next Saturday on May 10.

India's Preparation And Previous Engagements

The shotgun squad began their international engagements in Tangier, Morocco, in March where the first World Cup stage was played.

Indian Olympians In Action

Day one of competitions will feature three Indian Olympians -- senior pro Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka in the men's skeet and Raiza Dhillon in the women's skeet. All three will be seen in international action for the first time this year.

Tough Competition From Around The World

Besides the all-conquering Italians, Indian shooters will be up against top shooters from strong shotgun nations like Finland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece, Peru and Qatar among others.

Hosts Kazakhstan also have a quality squad and there is strong representation from China and Russia, the latter entering the tournament as Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Indian shooters look to shine in first ISSF World Cup after COVID-19 hiatus
Indian shooters look to shine in first ISSF World Cup after COVID-19 hiatus
Indian Skeet Shooters Gear Up for Challenging ISSF World Cup in Tangier
Indian Skeet Shooters Gear Up for Challenging ISSF World Cup in Tangier
Bhowneesh Mendiratta spearheads India's challenge at ISSF Shotgun World Cup after Olympics setback
Bhowneesh Mendiratta spearheads India's challenge at ISSF Shotgun World Cup after Olympics setback
ISSF World Cup: Manu to headline elite Indian line-up
ISSF World Cup: Manu to headline elite Indian line-up
ISSF World C'ship: Indian men take 10m air pistol team bronze
ISSF World C'ship: Indian men take 10m air pistol team bronze

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 2

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

'I'm New to Politics': Maithili Thakur Dodges Law & Order Questions0:45

'I'm New to Politics': Maithili Thakur Dodges Law &...

Kedarnath Dham Turns Freezing Cold Amid Cloudy Skies0:36

Kedarnath Dham Turns Freezing Cold Amid Cloudy Skies

Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval pay tribute to Balbir Punj in Delhi1:30

Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval pay tribute to Balbir Punj...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO