India Ready For ISSF World Cup Shotgun Stage In Almaty

India's 12-member shotgun squad is poised to compete in the ISSF World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan, aiming for success in the Olympic skeet and trap events against top international shooters.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points A 12-member Indian shotgun squad is participating in the ISSF World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The competition features 284 athletes from 42 national Olympic committees.

Indian shooters will compete in Olympic skeet and trap events.

The squad includes Olympians Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, and Raiza Dhillon.

India will face competition from top shooters from Italy, Finland, and other strong shotgun nations.

A 12-member Indian shotgun squad is all set to take part in the year's second ISSF World Cup Shotgun stage in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and the team will arrive at the venue on Saturday.

ISSF World Cup: A Global Shooting Competition

A total of 284 athletes representing 42 national Olympic committees are in the fray for the five Olympic events on the 10-day roster. Eight members of the Indian squad are also travelling to compete as RPO (ranking points only) shooters.

Key Dates For Skeet And Trap Events

Competitions begin with the men's and women's skeet qualifiers on Monday (May 4) with the finals following the next day.

The two trap finals are listed on May 9 with the fifth and last final, the trap mixed team, scheduled next Saturday on May 10.

India's Preparation And Previous Engagements

The shotgun squad began their international engagements in Tangier, Morocco, in March where the first World Cup stage was played.

Indian Olympians In Action

Day one of competitions will feature three Indian Olympians -- senior pro Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka in the men's skeet and Raiza Dhillon in the women's skeet. All three will be seen in international action for the first time this year.

Tough Competition From Around The World

Besides the all-conquering Italians, Indian shooters will be up against top shooters from strong shotgun nations like Finland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece, Peru and Qatar among others.

Hosts Kazakhstan also have a quality squad and there is strong representation from China and Russia, the latter entering the tournament as Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN).