Indian shooting coach Jaspal Rana passes away at 49

Indian shooting is in mourning following the untimely death of Jaspal Rana, a former Asian Games gold medallist and high-performance coach, who was pivotal in shaping the careers of Olympic hopefuls like Manu Bhaker and developing a robust junior talent pipeline.

IMAGE: Legendary pistol marksman Jaspal Rana. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jaspal Rana/Instagram

Key Points Jaspal Rana, a celebrated Indian shooting coach and former Asian Games gold medallist, died at 49.

His passing followed a medical procedure after he fell ill on a return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany.

Rana served as the high-performance coach for Indian pistol shooters and was crucial in mentoring talents like Manu Bhaker for the Paris Olympics.

He significantly contributed to Indian shooting by developing a strong junior programme since 2012, grooming athletes like Saurabh Chaudhary.

Renowned Indian shooting coach and former Asian Games gold medallist Jaspal Rana has died at the age of 49.

According to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Rana passed away at a hospital in Delhi on Thursday night.

Rana had recently fallen ill during the Indian team’s return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich. After landing in Delhi, he was rushed straight to hospital, where he underwent tests and later a stent procedure, a source told PTI.

His death has left Indian shooting deeply shaken. Known for his intensity, discipline, and sharp eye for talent, Rana had become one of the most influential coaching figures in the sport over the past decade.

Jaspal Rana's Legacy In Indian Shooting

After a successful career as an elite shooter, he moved into coaching and helped reshape India’s pistol programme. Since 2012, he worked closely with the junior setup and later as a high-performance coach, guiding a new generation of athletes onto the world stage.

IMAGE: Jaspal Rana with Manu Bhakar. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manu Bhaker/Instagram

He was a key mentor to Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and played an important role in the rise of shooters such as Saurabh Chaudhary, Anish Bhanwala and Chinki Yadav.

Under his guidance, India’s pistol team continued to grow in stature, finishing the recent ISSF World Cup in Munich with four medals -- two gold and two silver.

Rana leaves behind not just results and medals, but a lasting influence on Indian shooting, having shaped much of its modern success through the athletes he helped build.