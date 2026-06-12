Jaspal Rana, Renowned Indian Shooting Coach, Dies At 49

Indian shooting mourns the loss of Jaspal Rana, the esteemed coach and Asian Games gold medallist, who passed away at 49 after a medical emergency following his return from the ISSF World Cup.

Photograph: Jaspal Rana/Twitter

Key Points Jaspal Rana, a celebrated Indian shooting coach and former Asian Games gold medallist, has died at 49.

He passed away in a Delhi hospital following a medical procedure.

Rana fell ill during the return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, leading to his hospitalisation.

He was actively serving as the high-performance coach for Indian pistol shooters.

Renowned Indian shooting coach and former Asian Games gold medallist Jaspal Rana has died. He was 49.

According to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Rana breathed his last at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night.

Rana recently underwent a medical procedure after falling ill during the Indian contingent's return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. Upon landing in New Delhi, he was immediately hospitalised and underwent a medical procedure to have a stent fixed.

Rana was serving as the high-performance coach for Indian pistol shooters.