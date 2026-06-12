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Home  » Sports » Indian Shooting Mourns Loss Of Jaspal Rana, Legendary Coach And Mentor

Indian Shooting Mourns Loss Of Jaspal Rana, Legendary Coach And Mentor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 12, 2026 10:11 IST

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Indian shooting is in mourning following the passing of Jaspal Rana, the legendary coach and Dronacharya Awardee who guided talents like Manu Bhaker to Olympic glory and shaped the future of the sport.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Key Points

  • Jaspal Rana, a celebrated Asian Games gold medallist shooter and high-performance coach, has died at the age of 49.
  • Rana was instrumental in mentoring top Indian pistol shooters, including Manu Bhaker, who secured a historic double bronze at the Paris Olympics.
  • He also groomed junior talents like Saurabh Chaudhary, Anish Bhanwala, and Chinki Yadav, creating a strong pipeline for Indian shooting.
  • Recognised for his significant contributions, Rana received the prestigious Dronacharya Award in 2020.

Jaspal Rana, the Asian Games gold medallist shooter who later guided Manu Bhaker to her historic double bronze-medal feat at the Paris Olympics as a coach, has died. He was 49.

According to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Rana breathed his last at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night. Rana recently underwent a medical procedure after falling ill during the Indian contingent's return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. Upon landing in New Delhi, he was immediately hospitalised and underwent a medical procedure to have a stent fixed.

 

Jaspal Rana's Impact On Indian Shooting

Rana was last serving as the high-performance coach for Indian pistol shooters. After a decorated career as an elite shooter, Rana transformed Indian shooting through his roles as junior national team coach and high-performance trainer. His coaching contributions include mentoring Manu and helping her secure a historic double bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics. As a junior pistol coach since 2012, he has groomed teen sensations such as Saurabh Chaudhary, Anish Bhanwala, and Chinki Yadav. His work with the junior programme has created a massive pipeline of international talent.

The NRAI had officially appointed him as the High-Performance coach for the 25m pistol discipline. Rana is credited with instituting rigorous training routines that perfectly replicated the pressure of actual Olympic matches. The NRAI appointed Rana as a high-performance coach for the 25m pistol discipline in February 2025. For his immense contributions to the sport and the development of the next generation of shooters, the government conferred on him the prestigious Dronacharya Award in 2020.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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