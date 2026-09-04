How Indian Shooters Are Preparing For Asian Games Glory

Indian shooters are undergoing intensive preparatory camps in Delhi and Bhopal, focusing on mental and technical refinement to ensure peak performance at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Key Points Indian shooters for the Asian Games are undergoing preparatory camps in Delhi and Bhopal.

Camps focus on mental conditioning and technical refinement for peak performance.

Pistol and rifle shooters will train in Bhopal, while skeet and trap shooters are at Karni Singh Range.

The Asian Games shooting events are scheduled from September 17 to October 3 in Japan.

The full Indian shooting squad for rifle, pistol, and shotgun disciplines has been announced.

The Asian Games-bound Indian shooters will undergo preparatory camps at facilities in Delhi and Bhopal this month as they look to fine-tune their skills for peak performance at the quadrennial showpiece beginning September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The camps have been divided between the MP State Shooting Academy in Bhopal and the Karni Singh Range in the national capital.

Intensive Training Schedule

As per the schedule, the selected Asian Games pistol and rifle shooters will train in Bhopal from September 5 to 14.

The skeet camp commenced at the Karni Singh Range on Friday, while the camp for trap shooters will be held from September 10 to 18 at the same venue.

Focus On Mental And Technical Refinement

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) High Performance Director Pierre Beauchamp said the focus of the camps would be on mental conditioning and technical refinement.

"At this stage, our focus shifts from volume to precision, mental conditioning, and technical refinement.

"The structure of these final camps allows our sports science and coaching teams to closely monitor each athlete's performance metrics and ensure they peak exactly when they step onto the range at the Asian Games," said Beauchamp.

The shooting events at the Asian Games are scheduled to take place from September 17 to October 3 at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Range.

India's Full Shooting Squad Announced

The squad:

Rifle and Pistol:

10m Air Rifle Men: Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil; 10m Air Rifle Women: Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar, and Vidarsa K Vinod; 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil; 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K Vinod, and Tilottama Sen; 10m Air Pistol Men: Kedarling B. Uchaganve, Kamaljeet, and Aakash Bharadwaj; 10m Air Pistol Women: Suruchi, Esha Singh, and Manu Bhaker. 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men: Anish; 25m Sports Pistol Women: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, and Rahi Sarnobat; 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Parth Rakesh Mane and Elavenil Valarivan; 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Kedarling B. Uchaganve and Suruchi.

Shotgun:

Trap Men: Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, and Shapath Bharadwaj; Skeet Men: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, and Mairaj Ahmad Khan; Trap Women: Neeru, Manisha Keer, and Aashima Ahlawat; Skeet Women: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, and Maheshwari Chauhan; Trap Mixed Team: Kynan Chenai and Neeru; Skeet Mixed Team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal.