Indian Shooters Face Disappointment, Disqualification At World Championships

Indian shooters faced significant setbacks at the ISSF World Championships in Doha, failing to qualify for finals and experiencing a crucial disqualification, raising concerns about their 2028 Los Angeles Olympics quota aspirations.

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Key Points Indian shooters had a disappointing day at the ISSF World Championships on Wednesday, failing to secure medals in 10m air rifle mixed team and 25m rapid fire pistol events.

One Indian 10m air rifle mixed team pair was disqualified due to an apparel violation by Shambhavi Kshirsagar, marking her second such incident in five months.

None of the Indian shooters in the 25m rapid fire pistol event managed to reach the eight-shooter final.

India is yet to win an individual medal in an Olympic discipline or secure a quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, despite winning some non-Olympic event medals.

Indian shooters endured another disappointing day at the ISSF World Championships here on Wednesday, failing to compete for medals in both the 10m air rifle mixed team and 25m rapid fire pistol events, while a disqualification further compounded the team's woes.

Indian Shooters Struggle In Mixed Team And Pistol Events

The 10m air rifle mixed team pair of Sonam Uttam Maskar and Himanshu Dhillon failed to qualify for the four-team final, finishing seventh with an aggregate of 632.4. Sonam shot 316.6, while Himanshu returned 315.8.

The other Indian pair, Shambhavi Kshirsagar and Parth Mane, was disqualified after the former fell foul of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) rules pertaining to apparel and equipment.

It was Shambhavi's second disqualification in a major competition in five months for a similar violation. She had also been disqualified at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Suhl, Germany, in June, costing India a potential women's team medal.

Disqualification Woes And Olympic Qualification Challenges

India's medal hopes also fizzled out in the 25m rapid fire pistol event, with none of the three shooters managing to make the eight-shooter final.

Bhavesh Shekhawat was the best-placed Indian, finishing with an aggregate of 582 over two days of qualification.

Gurpreet Singh finished 18th with 579, while Suraj Sharma was placed 35th with 571. India's combined score of 1,732 earned it sixth place in the team competition.

India's Quest For 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Quotas

The World Championships mark the beginning of the qualification process for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, but India are yet to win an individual medal in an Olympic discipline or secure a quota place for the Games.

India have so far won team gold and individual silver in the men's 50m pistol, an event that is not part of the Olympics, besides a team silver in the women's 10m air rifle.

However, only individual medals in Olympic events count towards securing quota places for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.