India Leads Race For ISSF 2026 Athlete Of The Year Awards

Indian shooters are making a significant mark on the global stage, currently leading the highly anticipated ISSF 2026 Athlete of the Year People's Choice Awards in both men's and women's categories, with voting set to conclude on November 18.

Photograph: ISSF/X

Key Points Indian shooters are currently leading both the men's and women's categories for the ISSF 2026 Athlete of the Year People's Choice Awards.

Four Indian women, including pistol ace Esha Singh and rifle shooter Elavenil Valarivan, are nominated in the women's section.

Esha Singh is leading the women's voting, while Tushar Mane holds the top spot in the men's category.

Voting, which began on November 9, will close on November 18, with winners announced later this month.

Tushar Mane's commanding lead is notable given his world ranking and the strong international field of nominees.

Indian shooters have emerged as frontrunners in the race for the ISSF 2026 Athlete of the Year People's Choice Awards, with the country's representatives leading both the men's and women's categories ahead of the results announcement later this month.

Four Indians -- pistol ace Esha Singh and rifle shooters Elavenil Valarivan, Tilottama Sen and Sakshi Padekar -- feature among the five nominees in the women's section.

Indian Women Lead Voting

Voting, which began on November 9, will close on November 18, with the winners -- one each in men's and women's categories -- to be announced thereafter.

Esha, 21, has enjoyed a consistent year in both 10m air pistol and 25m pistol. She won silver at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya and was part of the Indian women's 25m pistol team that clinched gold at the World Championships in Doha, alongside Manu Bhaker and Divya Subbaraju recently.

Elavenil, 27, has been a key figure in India's rifle shooting set-up, winning multiple gold medals at the Asian Championships over the past year before adding a 10m air rifle silver at the Asian Games in Japan.

Esha is currently leading the women's voting with 2,916 votes, followed by Elavenil with 2,209. Portugal's Joana Castelo, the only non-Indian among the five nominees, is a distant fourth with 457 votes.

Tushar Mane's Surprising Lead

In the men's category, India's Tushar Mane is leading with 1,945 votes. His lead, however, comes against a field that includes some of the biggest names in international shooting.

China's Sheng Lihao, a double Olympic gold medallist who also won two gold medals at the World Championships in Doha, has polled 263 votes, while Asian Games 50m rifle 3-positions gold medallist Liu Yukun has received 81.

Mane, 24, is ranked 46th in the 10m air rifle world rankings and has had few notable results during the voting year. The ISSF has not disclosed the criteria for shortlisting nominees, making his presence alongside some of the sport's biggest names, and his commanding lead in the voting, all the more striking.