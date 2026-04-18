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Indian Shooters Aim For Glory At Junior World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 18, 2026 16:35 IST

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India is sending a strong contingent of shooters to the ISSF Combined Junior World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, marking the start of the international junior shooting circuit.

Key Points

  • India is sending a team of 58 shooters and support staff to the ISSF Combined Junior World Cup in Cairo.
  • The Cairo tournament marks the beginning of the ISSF junior circuit for shotgun, rifle, and pistol shooters this year.
  • India has entered 71 shooters for the 18 medal events, including 36 in Olympic events.
  • The Junior World Championships in Suhl, Germany, in June will be the next major event for these shooters.

A first batch of 58 Indian shooters and support staff is headed to Cairo to take part in the ISSF Combined Junior World Cup, to be held in the Egyptian capital from April 19-27.

ISSF Junior Circuit Kicks Off In Cairo

The Cairo tournament will kickstart the ISSF junior circuit, which has three events lined up for shotgun shooters and two for rifle and pistol shooters this calendar year.

 

India has fielded a total of 71 shooters for the 18 medal events, including 36 shooters in the 15 Olympic events in Cairo.

India's Participation And Competition

The three additional events include the traditional junior men's and women's 50m rifle prone competitions as well as the men's 25m pistol event, which is touted to be part of the 2032 Olympics.

In all, 284 athletes from 25 countries will compete in Cairo with India fielding the largest contingent.

Hosts Egypt will field a 29-member squad, whereas Russia, competing under the Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) banner, has entered a large 43-member squad.

Other top shooting nations that have entered sizeable squads are France (24), Great Britain (16) and Italy (13).

Looking Ahead To The Junior World Championships

With Junior World Championships slated for June in Suhl, Germany, this will be a good opportunity for Indian juniors to stake their claim for that blue riband event.

Indian shooters have been performing well in international competitions recently, and this event provides a platform for junior athletes to gain experience. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) oversees the selection and training of the Indian shooting team. Success in this tournament could lead to greater recognition and support for these young athletes.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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