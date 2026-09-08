How Indian Shooters Are Earning Global Respect

Olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale reveals how consistent international performances have elevated Indian shooters to a position of global respect, instilling a "fear factor" among rivals ahead of major competitions like the Asian Games.
Olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale said that Indian shooters now command a degree of awe from their international rivals -- a sign, he believes, that the country has truly become a world power in the sport. The men's 50m rifle 3-positions bronze medallist at the Paris Olympics, who is not part of India's Asian Games-bound contingent for Aichi-Nagoya, said the "fear factor" had been earned through the shooters' consistent performances on the international stage. India's 36-member shooting squad is expected to mount a strong medal challenge at the continental showpiece after an impressive year that has included podium finishes at World Cups, World Championships and the Asian Championships.
Key Points
- Olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale believes Indian shooters now command international respect and a "fear factor" due to consistent performances.
- Kusale expresses confidence in the Indian contingent for the Asian Games, despite the absence of some top pistol shooters.
- He asserts that Indian shooters are not intimidated by rivals like China, focusing solely on competition.
- Kusale acknowledges impediments to training due to ongoing maintenance at the Karni Singh Ranges.
- The rise of Indian shooting is attributed to consistent podium finishes at World Cups, World Championships, and Asian Championships.
India's Rising Shooting Prowess
Confidence In Asian Games Squad
Kusale, whose remarkable composure helped him beat a formidable field to win bronze in Paris, backed the Indian team to deliver in Japan, though he stopped short of predicting a medal tally. "They are doing really well. Their training has also gone very well and I really hope that all their efforts and hard work pays off and they win more medals," he said.