National Shooting Camp Kicks Off For Hangzhou World Cup And Asian Games

India's elite shooting contingent has gathered in New Delhi for a high-performance national camp, intensifying preparations for the prestigious ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou and the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

Photographs: Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Key Points A national high-performance shooting camp has begun in New Delhi for 35 Indian athletes.

The camp serves as crucial preparation for the upcoming ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, China, and the Asian Games in Japan.

Top Indian shooters, including Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, Rudrankksh Patil, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, are participating.

Athletes will train across rifle, pistol, and shotgun disciplines under a mix of Indian and international coaches.

The training schedules are staggered, with the World Cup in July and the Asian Games from September to October.

A high-performance national shooting camp for the upcoming ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, China, and the Asian Games in Japan began here on Sunday, with 35 athletes across rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines participating.

The rifle and pistol camp will continue until July 17, while the trap camp is scheduled from July 14-20. The skeet squad has already been training since July 9.

Key Preparations For Major Competitions

The Hangzhou World Cup will be held from July 20-29, followed by the Asian Games in Japan from September 19 to October 3. Among those attending the camp are double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, rifle shooters Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Elavenil Valarivan, along with other leading Indian shooters. The athletes will train under a mix of Indian coaches and international experts, including Olympic double trap champion Peter Wilson, rifle expert Thomas Farnik, pistol coach Jalena Arunovic and skeet specialist Riccardo Filippelli.