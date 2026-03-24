Bhowneesh Mendiratta spearheads India's challenge at ISSF Shotgun World Cup after Olympics setback

Bhowneesh Mendiratta is set to lead the Indian shooting team at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Tangier, Morocco, as they aim for a strong start to the season and look ahead to the Asian Games and World Championships.

Photograph: ISSF / X

Key Points Bhowneesh Mendiratta leads India at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup, seeking redemption after missing the Paris Olympics.

India has sent a 12-member squad for trap and skeet events, supported by foreign coaches and physiotherapists.

Top trap shooter Zoravar Singh Sandhu misses the lineup, facing a tricky path to the Asian Games.

The Indian team faces a tough challenge with 271 athletes from 43 countries participating in the ISSF World Cup.

Olympian Rajeshwari Kumari, competing in women's trap, aims to step up her performance at the international level.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta will aim to put the Paris Olympics heartbreak behind him when he leads the Indian charge at the season-opening ISSF Shotgun World Cup here, eyeing a strong start to a busy calendar that features the Asian Games and the World Championships later this year.

Trap shooter Bhowneesh, who had secured India's first quota for the Paris Olympics but missed out in the trials, will be keen to hit the ground running here from Wednesday as the qualification cycle for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics gets underway.

Bhowneesh didn't drop his guard after the setback in 2024, clinching individual silver at the Asian Championship in Shymkent late last year to reaffirm his status as the country's top trap shooter.

India has sent a 12-member squad for trap and skeet events across the men's and women's events, along with two trap mixed teams, supported by a large contingent of foreign coaches, physiotherapists, and psychologists, even as top trap shooter Zoravar Singh Sandhu misses out on the lineup.

Zoravar became only the third Indian to win a World Championships medal last year, clinching a bronze and joining the legendary Karni Singh and Manavjit Singh Sandhu in India's elite shooting history.

The 46-year-old, currently ranked fourth in the world by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), faces a tricky path to the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya this September-October, as team selection for the continental event requires participation in World Cups, meaning skipping them could jeopardise his his chances despite being India's top trap shooter.

With the National Rifle Association of India securing a green light from the Indian embassy in Morocco despite military conflict in West Asia, safety shouldn't be an issue, but on paper, the team -- apart from Bhowneesh -- appears fairly ordinary.

Olympian trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman, 38, whose career highlight is an individual bronze at the international level, finished 21st at the Paris Games, while fellow trap shooter Kynan Chenai, a 2016 Rio Olympian, counts an Asian Championship individual bronze among his top achievements.

With 271 athletes from 43 countries in fray, India faces a tough challenge, especially as a couple of its shooters make their senior-level debut.

Women's Trap and Skeet Events

In women's trap, Olympian Rajeshwari Kumari remains one of India's most experienced shooters, but her results over the years suggest she hasn't yet stepped up to the next level. She finished 22nd at the Paris Games, and her only World Cup medals, a gold and a silver, came in the women's team event back in 2021.

The 34-year-old, currently ranked 60th in the world, will also compete in the trap mixed team with Kynan Chenai, while Tondaiman pairs with Kirti Gupta for the other mixed team.

An NRAI source, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that one of the psychologists assigned to the skeet team from the 10-member support staff couldn't travel due to visa issues, even though she had been cleared to accompany the team.

Indian Shooting Team Lineup

Team

Trap (men) Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Bhowneesh Mendiratta. (women) Kirti Gupta, Rajeshwari Kumari, Aashima Ahlawat.

Skeet: (men) Man Singh, Jyotiraditya Singh Sisodiya, Parampal Singh. (women) Yashasvi Rathore, Darshana Rathore, Maheshwari Chauhan. Mixed team: Prithviraj Tondaiman & Kirti Gupta. Kynan Chenai & Rajeshwari Kumari.