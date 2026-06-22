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How India's Bridge Teams Began Their Asia Cup Campaign

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 22, 2026 19:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how India's senior bridge teams have made an impressive start at the fifth Asia Cup Bridge Championship in Goa, positioning themselves as top contenders after the opening day of competition.

Key Points

  • India Senior B team leads the standings with 36.65 VPs at the Asia Cup Bridge Championship.
  • India Senior A team is placed third, closely following the leaders in the senior category.
  • In the men's event, India A holds the second position after three rounds.
  • India's women's teams faced a difficult start, ranking lower in their category.
  • India A remains in strong contention in the mixed category, placed fourth.

India's senior teams made impressive starts to their campaign at the fifth Asia Cup Bridge Championship, with both the A and B sides featuring among the top contenders after the opening day of competition here on Monday.

India Senior B, represented by Hemant K Jalan, Sukamal Das, Rajesh Dalal, Jitendra Solani, Anil Padhye and Raju Tolani topped the standings with 36.65 Victory Points (VPs), while India Senior A was placed third with 36.38 VPs. Japan occupied the second spot with 36.65 VPs.

 

India's Performance Across Categories

The final standings in the senior category will be decided after 13 more rounds of competition.

In the men's event, China led the field with 51.65 VPs after three rounds, followed by India A with 46.18 VPs. India B was placed 13th with 25.95 VPs.

India's women teams endured a difficult start. India B was seventh with 24.46 VPs, while India A occupied the 10th and last position among the competing teams. Indonesia led the standings with 44.52 VPs after three rounds, with six more rounds remaining in the event.

In the mixed category, defending champions Indonesia continued their strong run and topped the table with 41.93 VPs. Chinese Taipei was second with 41.54 VPs, while China A was third with 40.75 VPs.

India A was placed fourth with 40.75 VPs, remaining firmly in contention after the opening rounds.

The championship features nearly 300 players from 16 Asia-Oceania countries.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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asia cup bridge championshipindian bridge teamsbridge tournament goasenior bridge competitionasia-oceania bridge

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