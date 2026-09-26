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Indian Fencers Bow Out In Asian Games Quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 26, 2026 09:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's fencing teams concluded their Asian Games campaign with quarterfinal exits in both the men's sabre and women's foil events after competitive matches against strong opponents.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's men's sabre team exited the Asian Games after a quarterfinal loss to Korea.
  • The Indian women's foil team also faced elimination, losing to Japan in their quarterfinal match.
  • Both Indian teams had secured victories in earlier rounds before their quarterfinal defeats.

India's campaign in the men's sabre and women's foil team events ended at the quarterfinal stage after losses to Korea and Japan, respectively, at the Asian Games.

The Indian men's team comprising Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Karan Singh and Lakshay Badser notched up a 45-27 win over the Philippines in the pre-quarterfinals at Aichi Sky Expo Hall F. However, they lost 25-45 to Korea in the last eight.

 

In the women's foil event, the team comprising Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Sonia Devi Waikhom, Kanupriya Chawla and Mina Devi Naorem suffered a 14-45 loss to Japan in the quarterfinals. India had defeated Indonesia 45-24 in the round of 16.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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