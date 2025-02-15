HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian runner smashes 16-YO 3000m indoor record

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Last updated on: February 15, 2025 19:49 IST

Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medalist Gulveer Singh made a strong start to his season, shattering a 16-year-old national record in the men's 3000m indoor race at the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston.

IMAGE: Gulveer Singh has now set his sights on securing automatic qualification for the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Photograph: Reliance Foundation/X

The 26-year-old Army runner clocked 7:38.26, finishing second in the event and surpassing the previous Indian record of 7:49.47 set by Surendar Singh in 2008.

 

Surendar now serves as a coach.

Buoyed by his impressive performance, Gulveer has now set his sights on securing automatic qualification for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in the men's 10,000m, where the entry mark is 27:00.00.

"I'm elated to have clocked a good time in my season's first Indoor race in Boston," stated Gulveer, who won bronze in the 10,000m at the Asian Games, in an AFI release.

"Good performance over 3000m (Indoor) has given a big boost to my confidence. I should be able to do better during upcoming outdoor races.

In 2023, Gulveer set new national marks in both the 5,000m (13:11.82) and 10,000m (27:14.88) outdoor events.

His personal best and national record over 10,000m outdoor track race is 27:14.88, while his personal best 5,000m time is 13:11.82.

Meanwhile, India's Rahul also competed in the 3000m indoor race, clocking 8:08.27, while Kartik Kumar finished the men's 5000m indoor event in 14:05.67.

A core group of Indian middle and long distance runners is currently training at high altitude in Colorado Springs, USA, under foreign coach Scott Simmons, as they prepare for the upcoming Asian and World Athletics Championships.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
