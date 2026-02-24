Indian runner Pooja Aatmaram banned for evading tests

Indian long-distance runner Pooja Aatmaram has been handed a reduced three-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit after admitting she fled an in-competition doping test in Mumbai last year.

IMAGE: Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: B Mathur/Reuters

Indian long-distance runner Pooja Aatmaram had made a nervous dash away from her Chaperone ahead of a scheduled in-competition dope test last year, revealed the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) as it handed her a reduced three-year ban for early admission of guilt.

The 30-year-old Pooja, who mostly competes in the 5000m and 10,000m events, had finished third in the Indian Grand Prix 2 in 2024 while representing Rajasthan, which remains her most noteworthy performance.

She was picked out for a dope test after winning the Indian Oil WNC Navy Half Marathon in Mumbai on November 23 last year.

"The Athlete was verbally notified of her selection for Testing immediately after she had finished the Race by a Doping Control Officer (DCO) and a Lead DCO. The Athlete failed to sign the Doping Control Form (DCF) at the time of notification," the AIU said in its detailed judgement.

"Following the verbal notification, the Athlete was accompanied by a Chaperone from the finish line heading towards the Doping Control Station (DCS). During this time the Athlete ran away from the Chaperone and into a crowd.

"The Chaperone tried to locate the Athlete and immediately reported that the Athlete had run away and disappeared into the crowd after verbal notification of her selection for Testing to the DCO, who subsequently informed the Race Director," it added.

The Race Director then attempted to contact here over phone but the AIU said she did not respond to any of those calls.

"The Lead DCO also attempted to reach the Athlete by telephone, without success. No Sample was ultimately collected from the Athlete."

Describing the chain of events that led to her escape, the AIU said the DCO and the Chaperone described Pooja as "exhausted and sweating" after the race. She picked up a water bottle from a stand near the finish line while being accompanied by the Chaperone before running away.

"The Athlete proceeded towards the DCS with the Chaperone, who repeatedly checked that she remained within their sight due to the crowded conditions. The Athlete appeared nervous and looked around," the AIU report stated.

"Before reaching the DCS, the Athlete ran away from the Chaperone and in the opposite direction of the DCS. The Chaperone ran after her but lost sight of her in the crowd and, despite searching the area, was unable to locate the Athlete."

The apology

Disciplinary proceedings against Pooja were initiated on February 3 this year. She apologised for her action within a week of being notified of the charge against her.

"On 9 February 2026, the Athlete wrote to the AIU and stated that she apologised and regretted refusing to submit to Sample collection on 23 November 2025. On 17 February 2026, the AIU received an Admission of Anti-Doping Rule Violation and Acceptance of Consequences Form signed by the Athlete," the AIU said.

As a result of her compliance, the AIU waived off one year from her four-year ban. The suspension would be be effective retrospectively from February 3, the date on which she was provisionally suspended.

The AIU also said her results on and since November 23 would stand disqualified. She has waived her right to have these consequences determined by the Disciplinary Tribunal at a hearing.