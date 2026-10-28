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Motorsport Excitement Back At Buddh International Circuit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 28, 2026 11:50 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Indian Racing Festival is set to make a thrilling comeback to the iconic Buddh International Circuit after 13 years, featuring the F4 Indian Championship and Indian Racing League on October 31 and November 1.

Key Points

  • The Indian Racing Festival is returning to the Buddh International Circuit after 13 years, scheduled for October 31 and November 1.
  • The event will host the fourth round of the F4 Indian Championship and the second round of the Indian Racing League for the 2026 season.
  • Luviwe Sambudla currently leads the F4 championship with 138 points, maintaining a 21-point lead over Aris Kyriakou.
  • Aaron Mehta made history by becoming the youngest winner in Indian F4 at 15 years, six months and six days, securing victory in the third race.
  • The upcoming Buddh round is expected to be crucial for both the F4 championship battle and the Indian Racing League's ongoing season.

The Indian Racing Festival will return to the Buddh International Circuit after 13 years, with the F4 Indian Championship and Indian Racing League set to be staged at the Greater Noida venue on October 31 and November 1.

Return To Iconic Buddh Circuit

The F4 Indian Championship will stage its fourth round of the 2026 season, while the Indian Racing League (IRL) will compete in its second round at the 5.125-km circuit, which previously hosted the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix and MotoGP Bharat.

 

The F4 title race has intensified following the third round at the Madras International Circuit, where Goa Aces JA Racing's Luviwe Sambudla emerged as the championship leader with 138 points.

Sambudla won the first two races after starting from sixth place on the grid before finishing third in the final race. He holds a 21-point advantage over Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru's Aris Kyriakou.

Championship Battles Intensify

Speed Demons Delhi's Ntiyiso Mabunda finished second in all three races in Chennai, including the opening race in which he climbed from 10th on the grid.

Kolkata Royal Tigers' Aaron Mehta won the third race from pole position, edging Mabunda by 0.546 seconds. At 15 years, six months and six days, Mehta became the youngest winner in Indian F4 history.

With Sambudla looking to consolidate his lead and his rivals aiming to close the gap, the Buddh round could prove crucial in the championship battle.

The IRL will also see teams and drivers return to action as the competition gathers pace in the 2026 season.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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