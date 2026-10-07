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Indian Racing Festival 2026: BIC And Navi Mumbai To Host Key Rounds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 07, 2026 19:51 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Indian Racing Festival 2026 is set to bring high-octane motorsport action back to the iconic Buddh International Circuit and introduce a thrilling night race finale at the Navi Mumbai Street Circuit.

Key Points

  • The Indian Racing Festival 2026 will hold Rounds 4 and 5 at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida.
  • FIA-level racing returns to BIC after a 13-year gap, with events scheduled for October 31-November 1 and November 28-29.
  • The season finale will be a night race at the Navi Mumbai Street Circuit on December 5-6.
  • The F4 Indian Championship has completed its first two rounds, with the championship moving to Chennai from October 22-23.
  • Aris Kyriakou leads the F4 Indian Championship standings after consistent podium finishes in the initial rounds.

The Indian Racing Festival will return to the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida for Rounds 4 and 5 of its 2026 season before concluding with a night race at the Navi Mumbai Street Circuit in December.

Key Venues For IRF 2026

The F4 Indian Championship and Indian Racing League will race at the Buddh International Circuit on October 31-November 1 and November 28-29 respectively, while the season finale will be held at the 3.69km Navi Mumbai Street Circuit on December 5-6.

 

Rounds 4 and 5 of the IRF 2026 season will mark the first appearance of India's homegrown marquee racing league at the iconic Buddh International Circuit, with FIA-level racing returning to the venue after a 13-year gap. The circuit had previously hosted the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Street Circuit will host the grand finale as a night race near Palm Beach Road. This race format will mark the Festival's second night race, following its first-ever night race in Chennai in 2024.

The announcement comes as the IRF moves into the next phase of its 2026 season. The F4 Indian Championship has already completed its opening two rounds at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, with the Indian Racing League set to join the action later this month.

Round 1 saw Aris Kyriakou post two runner-up finishes and a Race 3 win to top a weekend that produced seven different podium finishers across the three races.

Round 2 at the same venue saw Goa Aces JA Racing's Luviwe Sambudla claim two wins, while Hyderabad Blackbirds' Bhuvan Bonu took the remaining race. Kyriakou's consistent run of podium finishes kept him at the top of the standings, leading Sambudla 93 points to 88 after two rounds.

The championship now moves to the Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Chennai from October 22-23.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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