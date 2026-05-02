HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Indian Quartets Fail To Qualify For 2027 World Athletics Championships

Indian Quartets Fail To Qualify For 2027 World Athletics Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 20:52 IST

x

Indian relay teams faced disappointment at the World Athletics Relays, failing to secure qualification for the 2027 World Athletics Championships on the opening day, but will have another chance to qualify.

Key Points

  • All five Indian relay teams failed to qualify for the finals at the World Athletics Relays.
  • The men's 4x400m team produced a creditable performance but finished fourth in their heat.
  • The mixed 4x100m team failed to finish after a baton mishap.
  • Indian teams will compete in an additional round for a chance to qualify for the 2027 World Athletics Championships.

All the five Indian quartets failed to make it to the respective final rounds and thus missed out on the 2027 World Championships berths on the opening day of the World Athletics Relays here on Saturday.

They will still compete on the second day of the event on Sunday in an additional round for four slots for the 2027 World Athletics Championships.

 

The men's 4x400m team of Dharmveer Choudhary, Rajesh Ramesh, Vishal TK and Manu TS, however, produced a creditable performance, finishing fourth in heat number three with a time of 3 minute 00.32 seconds.

The Second leg runner Rajesh was briefly in the clear lead, while the national 400m record holder Vishal, who ran the third leg, was also neck-and-neck in the leading pack.

But the quarter-milers eventually finished fourth, behind Belgium (2:59.83), Qatar (2:59.83) and Spain (3:00.26) in heat number three and 12th overall to fail to qualify for the final round on Sunday.

The top two teams in each of the three heats and the next two quickest advance to the finals on day two, while also securing their qualification for the 2027 World Athletics Championships.

The remaining teams get another chance for 2027 Beijing World Championships qualification on Day 2 in an additional round where the top two teams in each of the two heats will make the cut.

The first to take the field was the mixed 4x100m team of S Tamilarasu, Nithya Gandhe, Animesh Kujur and SS Sneha in heat number two.

But the quartet failed to finish the race (DNF) as the baton slipped out of Kujur's hands after it was handed over to him by second leg runner Nithya Gandhe. Tamilarasu ran the first leg.

Mixed Relay Team's Disappointment

Then, the mixed 4x400m team of Theerthesh P Shetty, Ansa Babu, Amoj Jacob and Rashdeep Kaur finished sixth in heat number one with a time of 3 minute and 16 seconds.

Women's and Men's 4x100m Performances

The women's 4x100m team of Tamanna, Nithya Gandhe, Sudeshna Shivankar and Sneha SS did a little better, finishing fifth in heat number one with a time of 43.97 seconds.

Disappointment for the Indian camp continued with the men's 4x100m team of Harsh Santosh Raut, Ragul Kumar, Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh ending at the eighth and the last spot in heat number three with a time of 39.07 seconds.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Indian Quartets Aim For World Athletics Championships Spot
Indian Quartets Aim For World Athletics Championships Spot
Worlds: Indian relay teams, Shivpal fail to qualify for finals
Worlds: Indian relay teams, Shivpal fail to qualify for finals
Indian men's, mixed 4x400m teams miss direct spot at Worlds
Indian men's, mixed 4x400m teams miss direct spot at Worlds
Indian Relay Teams Shine in Chandigarh, Eye World Athletics Relays
Indian Relay Teams Shine in Chandigarh, Eye World Athletics Relays
Mixed results for India at World Athletics Championships
Mixed results for India at World Athletics Championships

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 3

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

VIDEOS

Extreme Devotion: Pilgrims Cover 1,700 Km by Prostration for Amarnath Yatra2:53

Extreme Devotion: Pilgrims Cover 1,700 Km by Prostration...

Miss India Sadhvi Sail Receives Hero's Welcome in Goa3:44

Miss India Sadhvi Sail Receives Hero's Welcome in Goa

Manali's Cool Weather Attracts Heavy Tourist Influx to Solang Valley1:47

Manali's Cool Weather Attracts Heavy Tourist Influx to...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO