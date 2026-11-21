Discover how top Indian tennis players like Shruti Ahlawat and Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty are gearing up for the ITF W15 Kolkata, an international women's tennis tournament offering a crucial platform for home talent against global competitors from November 22 to 29.

Key Points Several Indian players, including Shruti Ahlawat and Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, will participate in the ITF W15 Kolkata from November 22 to 29.

Indonesia's Priska Madelyn Nugroho, ranked 486th, will be the top seed at the tournament.

The qualifying rounds begin on November 22, with the singles main draw starting on November 24.

Tournament director Vishal Uppal highlighted the event as a key opportunity for Indian players to compete internationally at home.

Indian players have won the last two editions of the tournament, with hopes for the streak to continue in Kolkata.

Several Indian players, including Shruti Ahlawat and Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, will be in action at the ITF W15 Kolkata, an international women's tennis tournament here from November 22 to 29.

Indian Players Eye Home Advantage

India's challenge will also feature very talented Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar and Bengal's Akansha Ghosh, while Indonesia's Priska Madelyn Nugroho, ranked 486th in the world, will lead the international field as the top seed.

The qualifying rounds will begin on November 22, while the singles main draw is scheduled to commence on November 24.

Tournament director Vishal Uppal said the event would provide Indian players an opportunity to compete at home against international opponents.

"Another great opportunity for Indian players to play and perform at home. The last two editions have been won by Indians and I'm hoping the streak continues in Kolkata. My sincere thanks to HCL for supporting and promoting women's tennis in India," he said.