Indian Para-Athletes Secure 16 Medals At ITTF World Para Future Lahti

Discover how Indian para-athletes showcased exceptional talent at the ITTF World Para Future Lahti tournament in Finland, clinching an impressive 16 medals, including six gold, across singles and doubles events.

Key Points India concluded the ITTF World Para Future Lahti tournament with an impressive haul of 16 medals.

The medal tally included six gold, four silver, and six bronze, highlighting strong performances.

Singles events contributed 10 medals, while doubles added six, including two gold.

Rameshbhai Chaudhary and Sumit Sehgal secured gold in men's doubles.

Sumit Sehgal also won mixed doubles gold with Deepikarani Ramanathan.

India signed off with a haul of 16 medals including six gold, four silver and six bronze, from the ITTF World Para Future Lahti tournament in Finland. The singles events accounted for 10 medals, while India paratheletes added six more in doubles including two gold, one silver and three bronze.

Indian Para-Athletes Shine In Doubles Events

Rameshbhai Chaudhary and Sumit Sehgal spearheaded the men's doubles campaign in Classes 4-8, claiming gold with a composed 3-0 victory over South Africa's Ibrahim Abdullaha and Rakan Abdulrahman in the final. Sumit completed a memorable doubles' double, partnering with Deepikarani Ramanathan to the mixed doubles title. The duo overcame Finland's Timo Kalavei and Aino Tapola 3-0 in the final. Sonal Patel and Rameshbhai added a silver in mixed doubles after reaching the final, while three Indian combinations secured bronze. Shubham Wadhwa and JD Madan took the men's doubles bronze, Prachi Pandey and Savita Ajjanakatti claimed bronze in women's doubles while Shivam Pal and Noorali Jamani completed the doubles tally with a mixed doubles bronze.