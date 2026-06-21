India's Para Shuttlers Dominate French International With Multiple Golds

Indian para-badminton stars, led by Tokyo Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar, achieved remarkable success at the French Para Badminton International, securing a haul of gold, silver, and bronze medals across various categories.

IMAGE: Krishna Nagar beat home favourite and Paris 2024 Paralympics gold winner Charles Noakes in the men's singles SH6 final at the French Para Badminton International. Photograph: Krishna Nagar/X

Key Points India secured multiple gold medals at the French Para Badminton International, showcasing strong performance.

Tokyo Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar won gold in men's singles SH6, defeating local favourite Charles Noakes.

Thulasimathi Murugesan, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan, and Nitesh Kumar also clinched gold medals for India in their respective categories.

The Indian contingent added several silver and bronze medals, highlighting depth in talent.

India's Krishna Nagar, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan and Nitesh Kumar struck gold as India enjoyed a successful campaign at the French Para Badminton International in Paris on Sunday.

Tokyo Paralympic champion Krishna showcased tremendous composure and tactical discipline on way to a 21-19, 21-11 win over home favourite and Paris 2024 Paralympics gold winner Charles Noakes in the men's singles SH6 final.

Krishna Nagar's Dominant Performance

Krishna enjoyed a successful tournament overall, adding two bronze medals to his tally. He partnered Sivarajan Solaimalai to finish third in the men's doubles SH6 category and teamed up with Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan to claim bronze in the mixed doubles SH6 event.

"It is always special to win a title against a strong opponent, especially a Paralympic champion playing in front of his home crowd," Krishna said in a release. "I am happy with the way I executed my strategy and maintained my focus throughout the match. This victory gives me confidence and motivation as I continue preparing for the important tournaments ahead."

India's Medal Haul Across Categories

India's para badminton contingent delivered several impressive performances across categories. Thulasimathi won the women's singles SU5 gold medal, while Nithya Sre emerged victorious in the women's singles SH6 event and Nitesh Kumar won in men's singles SL3 event to add another gold for India.

Among the notable podium finishes, Naveen Sivakumar finished runner-up in men's singles SL4. Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan claimed silver in the women's doubles SL3-SU5 event. Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass also delivered a strong performance to win silver in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category.

India's bronze medal winners included Prem Kumar Ale in men's singles WH1, Alphia James in women's singles WH2, Pramod in men's singles SL3, Pramod and Sukant Kadam also won a bronze in men's doubles.

Surya Kant Yadav in men's singles SL4, Ruthick Raghupati in men's singles SU5 and Manisha Ramdass in women's singles SU5 also won bronze medals. Ruchi Trivedi and Poland's Natalia Grzyb secured bronze in women's doubles WH1-WH2, while Abu Hubaid and Pallavi Kaluvehalli finished third in mixed doubles WH1-WH2.

Sanjana Kumari and Shanthiya Vishwanathan earned bronze in women's doubles SL3-SU5, and Kumar Nitesh along with Thulasimathi Murugesan secured bronze in mixed doubles SL3-SU5.