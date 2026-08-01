Indian Para Athletes Script History With Record Medal Haul At Commonwealth Games

Indian para sports athletes scripted history at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, achieving their best-ever performance by securing a record seven medals, including three gold, two silver, and two bronze.

IMAGE: Soman Rana clinched gold in the men's F57 para shot put event at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Photograph: SAI Media/Instagram

Key Points Indian para athletes secured a historic seven medals at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, marking their best-ever performance.

The medal haul included three gold, two silver, and two bronze, equalling the total medals won in all previous CWG editions combined.

Para track and field athletes contributed six medals, with Jhandu Kumar adding a bronze in para powerlifting.

India achieved three double podium finishes in para athletics, including Sharmila (gold) and Shilpa Shyla (bronze) in women's shot put F57.

India's para sports athletes scripted history at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games as they equalled the haul of all the previous editions put together, winning seven medals, including one gold and silver on Saturday.

The 28-member Indian para sports contingent ended their campaign with seven medals -- 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze. On Sunday, Indians will feature in track cycling and para track cycling events.

Best-Ever Performance For India

It is the best ever performance for Indian para sports in the Commonwealth Games. Since the introduction of para-sports in the CWG in 2002 edition in Manchester, India have won a total of seven medals -- one gold, two silver and four bronze.

Before Glasgow, the 2022 Birmingham Games was the most productive one for Indian para sports with Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel winning a gold and a bronze respectively in para table tennis.

Sudhir, who won gold in para powerlifting in Birmingham, was later stripped of his medal after failing an in-competition dope test.

Para Athletics Dominance

In Glasgow, para track and field athletes scooped six medals -- 3 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze -- while Jhandu Kumar clinched the other bronze in para powerlifting.

The para athletics team also ended India's 20-year wait for a medal at the CWG.

The last medal from para athletics before Glasgow came from Ranjith Kumar Jayaseelan in the men's seated Discus Throw event in the 2006 edition.

Multiple Podium Finishes And Records

There were three double podium finishes for India in para athletics in Glasgow -- Sharmila (gold) and Shilpa Shyla (bronze) in women's shot put F57; Dilip Mahadu Gavit (gold) and Mohammed Basil (silver) in men's 100m T47; and Soman Rana (gold) and Shubham Juyal (silver) in men's Shot Put F57.

India's athletes also created one Games record and one Asian record.

During the official send-off event of the para sports team, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia had said India can win a record-breaking half a dozen medals in para sports in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

While the para powerlifters had their pre-CWG training camp in SAI Gandhinagar, the para-athletics team had their camp in SAI Bengaluru.