Rediff.com  » Sports » Indian pair stuns top seeds in China

Indian pair stuns top seeds in China

Source: PTI
September 21, 2024 15:24 IST
Vijay Sundar

Photograph: Kind Courtesy AITA/X

 India's Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan found a way to prevail over second seeds Julian Cash and Llyod Glasspool in a tough battle in the Hangzhou Open quarterfinals while Yuki Bhambri progressed to the Chengdu Open semifinals with his partner on Saturday.

In Hangzhou, Prashanth and left-handed Nedunchezhiyan lost the opening set but came back strong to emerge 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), 10-8 winners in an energy-sapping contest that also tested their nerves.

 

The match lasted two hours. They next face third seeds Ariel Behar and Robert Galloway.

In Chengdu, Bhambri and his third seeded French partner Albano Olivetti also came back after losing the first set to win 5-7, 6-3, 12-10 against Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo.

They are now up against second seeds Ivand Dodig (Croatia) and Rafael Matos (Brazil).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Chess Olympiad: Vantika Agrawal to India's rescue
Chess Olympiad trophy missing from AICF headquarters!
ISL: Punjab beat Odisha, score second successive win
Is Rishabh Pant the New Sehwag?
Samit left out as India crush Aus in first Youth ODI
India-NZ Test: MCA's generous offer for fans
Train sabotage attempt thwarted in Gujarat's Surat
Harmanpreet aims for 3rd Player of the Year title

Tsitsipas rescues Europe: Teams tied after Day 1

