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Canoe Slalom: Indian Athletes Eye Medals At Asian Games Semifinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 29, 2026 14:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian canoe slalom paddlers have made a strong showing at the Asian Games, with multiple athletes advancing to the semifinals in kayak and canoe single events, setting the stage for potential medal contention.

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian canoe slalom athletes Hitesh Kewat and Pradhyumna Singh Rathod qualified for the men's kayak single semifinals.
  • Pallavi Jagtap and Rina Sen secured spots in the women's canoe single semifinals.
  • Shikha Chouhan also advanced to the women's kayak single semifinals.
  • Semifinals and medal rounds for most paddlers are set for Wednesday at the Asian Games.

Indian canoe slalom paddlers advanced to the semifinals in the men's kayak single and women's canoe single events at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Indian Paddlers' Performance

In the men's kayak single heats, Hitesh Kewat finished eighth with a time of 118.22 seconds, while Pradhyumna Singh Rathod was 10th clocking 127.70 seconds.

 

In the women's canoe single heats, Pallavi Jagtap finished seventh with a time of 224.20 seconds, while Rina Sen was ninth in 342.72 seconds.

The four Indian paddlers will compete in their respective semifinals on Wednesday, with the medal rounds also scheduled for the same day.

In the women's kayak single, Shikha Chouhan finished second-last in the heats with a time of 344.87 seconds and will compete in the semifinals on Thursday.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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