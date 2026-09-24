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India's Table Tennis Stars Advance In Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 24, 2026 09:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian table tennis players delivered impressive performances at the Asian Games, with both women's doubles teams and men's singles contenders successfully advancing to the next stages of the competition.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sreeja Akula/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sreeja Akula/X

Key Points

  • Indian women's doubles pairs Sreeja Akula-Syndrela Das and Yashaswini Ghorpade-Diya Chitale advanced to the Asian Games pre-quarterfinals.
  • Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das defeated Mongolia 3-0, setting up a clash with the World No. 2 Chinese pair.
  • Yashaswini Ghorpade and Diya Chitale secured a dominant 3-0 victory against Iran.
  • In men's singles, Manush Shah progressed to the last 32 with a 4-0 win over Malaysia's Wong Qi Shen.
  • Manav Thakkar also moved into the last 32, awaiting his second-round opponent after a first-round bye.

Indian paddlers enjoyed a successful day at the Asian Games here on Thursday, with women's doubles pairs of Sreeja Akula-Syndrela Das and Yashaswini Ghorpade-Diya Chitale advancing to the pre-quarterfinals. Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar also progressed in the men's singles.

Women's Doubles Teams Shine

Sreeja and Syndrela cruised past Mongolia's Burenjargal Sanjaa and Bolor-Erdene Batmunkh 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 12-10) in their second-round match. The Indians had a relatively comfortable outing in the opening two games before being pushed hard in the third. They eventually held their nerve to close out the match 12-10. In the last-16, Sreeja and Syndrela face a formidable Chinese combination in Kuai Man and Wang Manyu, who are World Ranked No. 2.

 

The other Indian pair of Yashaswini and Diya also made comfortable progress, blanking Iran's Setayesh Iloukhani and Mahshid Ashtari 3-0 (11-2, 11-2, 11-4). Yashaswini and Diya will next face China's Fan Shuhan and Chen Yi in their last-16.

Men's Singles Players Advance

In men's singles, world number 43 Manush Shah advanced to the last 32 with a 4-0 win over Malaysia's Wong Qi Shen. The top-ranked Indian prevailed 11-9, 14-12, 11-7, 11-4 and will next face Iran's Benyamin Faraji, ranked 20 in the world.

Manav Thakkar, world number 48, is the other Indian in the last 32 after receiving a first-round bye. He will take on North Korea's U Tae Ryong in the second round.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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