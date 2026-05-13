Indian Origin Golfers To Feature At PGA Championship

Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala, Aaron Rai, and Sudarshan Yellamaraju are set to make history as the first quartet of Indian-origin golfers to compete at the prestigious PGA Championship, promising an exciting showcase of talent.

Photographs: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala, Aaron Rai, and Sudarshan Yellamaraju will be the first four players of Indian origin to compete in a major at the PGA Championship.

Akshay Bhatia enters with strong momentum, highlighted by a victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, showcasing his creative shot-making and putting skills.

Sahith Theegala brings an aggressive style and birdie-making ability, though consistency off the tee remains a concern.

Aaron Rai's accuracy, patience, and composure make him a reliable ball-striker, well-suited for the challenging Aronimink course.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju, a self-taught rookie, has quickly become a breakout story with a notable finish at THE PLAYERS Championship.

For the first time, there will be four players of Indian origin in a Major as Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala, Aaron Rai and Sudarshan Yellamaraju tee up at the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club here on Thursday.

While the field is very strong and deep, a quartet of rising stars of Indian-origin -- Bhatia, Theegala, Rai and Yellamaraju -- will draw particular attention as players capable of making a serious run at the Wanamaker Trophy.

Top Contenders at the PGA Championship

Americans have won the PGA Championship the last 10 times, the longest such streak of any major, and Scottie Scheffler arrives as the defending champion. But Rory McIlroy, who won the year's first Major, will be a solid contender, despite a niggle. McIlroy can become the fifth player since 1960 and the first since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win the first two majors of the year.

Bhatia, enters the season's second major with arguably the strongest momentum of the group. The 24-year-old left-hander has continued his rapid ascent on the PGA Tour in 2026, highlighted by a breakthrough victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he claimed his third PGA Tour title. He has also recorded strong finishes at THE PLAYERS Championship, the RBC Heritage and the Genesis Invitational, cementing his place among the Tour's elite young talents.

Akshay Bhatia's Strengths and Strategy

Bhatia is one of the more creative shot-makers on Tour, his putting has become a genuine strength. On a Donald Ross layout expected to reward imagination and touch around the greens, Bhatia's confidence with the flat stick could prove decisive. Although he slipped to tied-37th at the recent Truist Championship, his overall body of work this season suggests he is primed for another strong major performance.

Sahith Theegala's Approach and Challenges

Theegala arrives with a different narrative but equally compelling upside. The California native has quietly assembled a consistent 2026 campaign with top-10 finishes at several marquee events, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Farmers Insurance Open. His aggressive style and ability to manufacture birdies make him one of the most entertaining players in the field.

However, concern remains with his occasional inconsistency off the tee, particularly on demanding championship setups. He struggled at the Truist Championship, falling to 69th place after entering the week in decent form, but Aronimink's strategic setup may reward his creativity more than raw power.

Aaron Rai's Consistency and Precision

Rai may be the most understated contender of the group, but his steady rise has made him one of the Tour's most reliable ball-strikers. He recently contended at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic and has built a reputation for accuracy, patience and composure under pressure. Those qualities often translate well in major championships, especially on courses where positioning and disciplined iron play are essential.

At Aronimink, where restored bunkering and challenging green complexes are expected to test every aspect of a player's game, Rai's precision could become a major advantage. He lacks the explosive style of Bhatia or Theegala, but his consistency gives him the profile of a player capable of quietly climbing the leaderboard over four rounds.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju: The Emerging Talent

The wildcard among the group is Yellamaraju, the Indian-born Canadian rookie who has quickly become one of golf's breakout stories. The 24-year-old earned the final spot in the PGA Championship field after an impressive tied-19th finish at the Truist Championship. Earlier this season, he stunned the golfing world with a tied-fifth finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, a result that vaulted him up the world rankings and established him as one of the Tour's emerging names.

Yellamaraju is unique and largely self-taught through YouTube videos and without formal coaching for much of his development. His instinctive style has resonated with fans and his confidence and calm demeanour have stood out in elite fields.

This will be his major championship debut, his recent performances suggest he may not simply be happy to make the field.

The top contenders will include Scheffler, two-time Masters winner Rory McIlroy, recent Signature event winner, Cameron Young, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele.