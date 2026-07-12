Weather Disrupts Scottish Open, Indian-Origin Golfers Slip

Indian-origin golfers Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Sahith Theegala encountered difficulties and slipped down the leaderboard at the Scottish Open as weather disruptions impacted the third round.

Key Points Indian-origin golfers Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Sahith Theegala faced challenges at the Scottish Open.

Play was suspended during the third round due to a delayed start and foggy weather conditions.

Yellamaraju dropped from tied sixth to tied 17th, completing 13 holes at even par.

Theegala struggled with five bogeys, slipping from tied 38th to tied 64th with one hole remaining.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Michael Thorbjornsen are currently tied for the lead at 11-under par.

Indian-origin golfers Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Sahith Theegala slipped on the Scottish Open leaderboard but still had holes left to complete in the third round when play was suspended due to a delayed start here.

Weather Challenges Impact Golfers' Performance

Indo-Canadian Yellamaraju, who was in the top 10 through the first half of the tournament, was even par after 13 holes on Saturday, with two birdies and two bogeys, but dropped from tied sixth to tied 17th. Theegala struggled on a day affected by foggy weather, carding five bogeys against a late birdie on the 14th. He had one more hole to complete but slipped from tied 38th to tied 64th.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who is enjoying a brilliant season, and Michael Thorbjornsen shared the lead after a weather-interrupted third day at the tournament, which is being played just before the final Major of the season. Thorbjornsen birdied his last two holes to reach 11-under through 13 holes, while Fitzpatrick missed the green on the eighth and failed to save par before play was halted. He was also at 11-under with more holes still to complete on Sunday.