Indian Open U23 Athletics Sees Multiple Meet Records Fall

Discover how young Indian athletes Rushiprasad Desai, Priya, and Dev Kumar Meena shattered and equalled meet records on the opening day of the Indian Open U23 Athletics Competition 2026 in Jaipur.

Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points Rushiprasad Desai of Maharashtra broke the men's 100m meet record on Friday, clocking 10.35 seconds.

Priya from Haryana set a new women's discus throw meet record with an effort of 53.07m.

Dev Kumar Meena bettered his own pole vault meet record by clearing 5.30m.

Unnathi Bollanda won the women's 100m gold, equalling the existing meet record.

The Indian Open U23 Athletics Competition 2026 saw multiple records fall on its opening day.

Maharashtra's promising sprinter Rushiprasad Desai broke the men's 100m meet record on the opening day of the Indian Open U23 Athletics Competition 2026, clocking 10.35 seconds to better the previous mark of 10.38 seconds set by Animesh Kujur in 2024, here on Friday.

Key Performances And New Records

Unnathi Bollanda won the women's 100m gold in 11.62 seconds, equalling the meet record held by Sakshi Champala.

In pole vault, Dev Kumar Meena cleared 5.30m to win gold and better his own meet record of 5.20m. Kuldeep Kumar, who also cleared 5.30m, claimed silver, with both athletes surpassing the previous mark.

Priya won the women's discus throw gold with an effort of 53.07m, breaking the previous meet record of 50.73m set by Nitika Kumari. Nitika finished second with 51.92m, while Anisha took bronze with 51.11m.

Results:

Men: 100m: Rushiprasad Desai (Maharashtra) 10.35 seconds (meet record), Savin Thingalaya (Reliance) 10.46 seconds, Dondapathi M (Odisha) 10.46 seconds.

Pole vault: Dev Meena (Madhya Pradesh) 5.30m (meet record), Kuldeep Kumar (Madhya Pradesh) 5.30m, Ramratan (Rajasthan) 5m.

Women: 100m: Unnathi Bollanda (Reliance) 11.62 seconds, Kiruthika (Tamil Nadu) 11.74 seconds, V Sudheeksha (Karnataka) 11.82 seconds.

5,000m: Sonam Parmar (IOCL) 17:03.41 seconds, Sunita Devi (IOCL) 17:03.43 seconds, Vartika Patel (Uttar Pradesh) 17:06.78 seconds.

Discus throw: Priya (Haryana) 53.07m (meet record), Nitika Kumari (Rajasthan) 51.92m, Anisha (Delhi) 51.11m.

Shot put: Munesh (BSF) 14.27m, Jhalak Chahal (Uttar Pradesh) 14.14m, Khusboo (Haryana) 13.97m.

Long jump: Sheeba D (Kerala) 6.29m, Munmun Chetia (Assam) 6.13m, Prathiksha Yamuna (Tamil Nadu) 6.08m.

High jump: Mahek Nasrin (Odisha) 1.69m, Arpita Sarkar (West Bengal) 1.69m, Anchal Sharma (Punjab) 1.60m.