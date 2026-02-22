HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian Open Race Walk: Sahil stuns favorites to win

Indian Open Race Walk: Sahil stuns favorites to win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 22, 2026 16:46 IST

Punjab's Sahil and Haryana's Ravina showcased exceptional endurance and skill, clinching gold in the men's and women's half marathon events at the Indian Open Race Walk Competition.

IMAGE: Sahil wins half marathon gold in Chandigarh. Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points

  • Sahil of Punjab won gold in the men's half marathon at the Indian Open Race Walk Competition, upsetting favored rivals.
  • Ravina of Haryana secured the gold medal in the women's 21km race at the Indian Open Race Walk Competition.
  • Tushar Panwar of Uttarakhand broke his own U20 national record in the men's U20 5km race walk.
  • Manisha of Rajasthan won the gold medal in the women's U20 5km race walk at the Indian Open Race Walk Competition.

Punjab athlete Sahil upset his more fancied rivals to clinch the gold in the men's half marathon on the final day of the Indian Open Race Walk Competition in Chandigarh on Sunday.

In a thrilling finish at the picturesque Sukhma Lake course, the 24-year-old Sahil had enough in the tank to hold off the challenge of experienced Servin Sebastian of Tamil Nadu over the 21km distance and emerge winner with a time of 1 hour 25 minute 48 seconds.

 

Sebastian settled for silver with a time of 1:25:50.00, while the bronze went to Haryana's Hardeep who clocked 1:26:03.00.

Paris Olympian Paramjeet Singh Bisht, representing Uttarakhand, finished fourth (1:26:07.00).

Olympian and national record holder over 20km race walk, Akshdeep Singh of Punjab, finished seventh with a time of 1:27:37.00.

Another prominent athlete, Vikash Singh from Delhi finished 10th. He clocked 1:30:41.00. Suraj Panwar of Uttarakhand didn't finish the race.

Women's Half Marathon Results

The women's 21km title went to Haryana's experienced race walker Ravina.

The 29-year- old edged past her two younger rivals -- 24-year-old Munita Prajapati of Uttar Pradesh and 23-year-old Manis Negi of Uttarakhand to take home the gold medal with a time of 1:39:15.00.

Prajapati took silver with a time of 1:39:26.00. The bronze went to Mansi Negi who clocked 1:42:58.00.

Haryana's promising teenager and World U20 medallist, Aarti, who has graduated to senior level finished fourth with a time of 1:43:15.00.

U20 Race Walk Highlights

The competition was equally exciting in the U20 men's and women's groups.

Tushar Panwar of Uttarakhand, winner of gold in men's U20 5km, clocked 19:59.00 to better his own U20 national record of 20:07.00 set last year.

Rajasthan's Manisha was the winner in women's U20 5km event. Her winning time was 23:24.00.

Detailed Results

Men: 21km half marathon: Sahil (Punjab) 1:25:48.00, Servin Sebastian (Tamil Nadu) 1:25:50.00, Hardeep (Haryana) 1:26:03.00.

Women: 21km half marathon: Ravina (Haryana) 1:39:15.00, Munita Prajapati (Uttar Pradesh) 1:39:26.00, Mansi Negi (Uttarakhand) 1:42:58.00.

Men U20: 5km: Tushar Panwar (Uttarakhand) 19:59.00 (improved his own U20 national record of 20:07.00 set last year), Himanshu Panwar (Uttarakhand) 20:08.00, Praveen (Rajasthan) 20:12.00.

Women U20: 5km: Manisha (Rajasthan) 23:24.00, Yogita (Haryana) 23:49.00, Simran Gusain (Uttarakhand) 23:58.00.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi


