Indian Open Of Surfing Set To Begin In Mangalore

The Indian Open of Surfing in Mangalore is set to showcase top Indian surfing talent as a crucial evaluation event before the sport's debut at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points The Indian Open of Surfing will feature over 80 surfers from six states.

The event is a key evaluation for Indian surfers ahead of the Asian Games.

Leading Indian surfers like Ramesh Budihal and Shivaraj Babu will compete.

The competition includes Men's Open, Women's Open, and Under-18 categories.

The championships are the second stop of the National Championship Series.

The seventh edition of the NMPA Indian Open of Surfing will begin here on Friday with over 80 surfers from six states competing in an event that carries added significance ahead of the sport's debut at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games later this year.

Top Indian Surfers To Compete

With the event expected to serve as the final major domestic evaluation event ahead of the Asian Games, leading Indian surfers including Ramesh Budihal, Shivaraj Babu, Kishore Kumar, Srikanth D, Kamali P, and Sugar Shanti Banarse will headline the competition.

Categories And Participants

Surfers from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Goa are expected to compete in the three-day championship across the Men's Open, Women's Open, Under-18 Boys, Under-18 Girls, Under-14 Boys and Under-14 Girls categories at the Tannirbhavi Eco Beach.

Organisers And Championship Series

Organised by the Mantra Surf Club and Surfing Swami Foundation under the aegis of the Surfing Federation of India, the championships will also serve as the second stop of the National Championship Series following the inaugural Little Andaman Pro held earlier this season.

Key Surfers To Watch

Among the leading names is Budihal, who recently became the first Indian surfer to reach the Open Men's final at the Asian Surfing Championships in Mahabalipuram before clinching a bronze medal.

Shivaraj, winner of the Men's Open title at the Little Andaman Pro earlier this year, along with Kishore and Srikanth, are expected to be among the key contenders in the men's competition.

The women's field will feature prominent names such as Kamali P and Goa's Sugar Shanti Banarse, both of whom have consistently impressed on the national circuit in recent years.