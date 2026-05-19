Indian Open Of Surfing Set To Boost Asian Games Prep

The Indian Open of Surfing in Mangalore is set to provide crucial preparation for Indian surfers as they gear up for their debut at the upcoming Asian Games.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points The Indian Open of Surfing will be held in Mangalore from May 29-31.

The event serves as preparation for the Asian Games.

The Surfing Federation of India (SFI) is organising the championship.

The championship is supported by the Karnataka government.

The Indian Open of Surfing is the second stop on the National Championship Series.

The seventh edition of the Indian Open of Surfing will be held from May 29 to 31 at Blue Bay Tannirbhavi Eco Beach here, which will serve as vital preparation ahead of the country's Asian Games debut later this year.

Surfing Federation Of India Organises Key Event

Organised under the aegis of the Surfing Federation of India (SFI), the championship is expected to serve as a preparatory platform for surfers vying for places in India's contingent for the 2026 Asian Games, to be held in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya.

SFI announced the launch of the event on Tuesday.

The event, presented by the New Mangalore Port Authority, will be organised by the Surfing Swami Foundation and Mantra Surf Club in association with the Karnataka Surfing Association.

National Competition Crucial For Athletes

Speaking at the launch, SFI vice-president Rammohan Paranjape said the tournament assumes added significance with the Asian Games approaching, as national competitions would be crucial in preparing Indian surfers for international challenges.

Karnataka government officials also reiterated the state's continued support for surfing and coastal sports, with the championship receiving backing for the seventh consecutive year since its inception.

The championship will serve as a major competitive platform for surfers aiming to strengthen their claims for places in the Indian contingent for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

"This edition of the NMPA Indian Open of Surfing comes at a very important time for Indian surfing. With the Asian Games ahead, every national competition becomes crucial for our athletes as they prepare for international challenges," Paranjape said in a statement.

Following the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026 held in April, the Indian Open of Surfing 2026 serves as the second stop on the National Championship Series.