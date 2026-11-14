Indian Oil SERVO Masters: Top PGTI Golfers To Tee Off In Digboi

The prestigious Rs 1 crore Indian Oil SERVO Masters golf tournament is set to kick off the DP World PGTI 2026-27 season in Digboi from November 17 to 20, featuring top Order of Merit finishers.

Key Points The Rs 1 crore Indian Oil SERVO Masters golf tournament will run from November 17 to 20 in Digboi.

The event marks the opening of the DP World PGTI 2026-27 season.

Five of the top 10 finishers from the 2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit, including Honey Baisoya and Om Prakash Chouhan, are confirmed participants.

DP World PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl highlighted the tournament's role in creating opportunities for players and showcasing high-quality golf.

The tournament week includes a Pro-Am on November 15, with professional competition starting the next day.

Five of the top 10 finishers in the 2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit will be in the field when the Rs 1 crore Indian Oil SERVO Masters gets underway from November 17 to 20.

Top Golfers Set To Compete

The tournament will open the DP World PGTI 2026-27 season, with Honey Baisoya, Om Prakash Chouhan, Akshay Sharma, Rashid Khan and Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain among the leading entries.

Baisoya finished fourth on the Order of Merit, followed by Chouhan at fifth, Sharma at sixth, Khan at seventh and Hossain at 10th. Manu Gandas and Chikkarangappa are also among the professionals set to compete, alongside overseas and Digboi-based players.

"We look forward to beginning the new DP World PGTI season in Digboi and building on a partnership that has created valuable opportunities for our players," DP World PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl said in a release.

"With several leading Order of Merit players in the field, golf enthusiasts in Assam can look forward to watching high-quality golf and seeing these professionals showcase their skills."

The tournament week will begin with the Pro-Am on November 15, followed by the official practice round. The professional competition will start the next day at Digboi Golf Links.