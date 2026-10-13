Indian Oil To Invest Rs 40 Crore In Boxing Development

The Sports Authority of India and Indian Oil Corporation have forged a significant partnership, committing Rs 40 crore to elevate Indian boxing through comprehensive talent identification and athlete development programmes.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points SAI and Indian Oil signed an MoU on Tuesday to strengthen boxing in India through a structured programme.

Indian Oil will provide Rs 40 crore over two years to support talent identification, athlete development, coaching, and international exposure.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the importance of strategically deploying CSR funds for sports, aligning with the revamped Khelo India Scheme.

The partnership aims to build a holistic boxing ecosystem, including investment in equipment, sports science, facilities, and coach development.

The initiative seeks to build on recent successes, such as the six medals won by Indian boxers at the Asian Games.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation to strengthen boxing in the country through a structured programme focused on talent identification and athlete development.

Funding And Development Goals

The MoU aims to combine Indian Oil's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support, the National Sports Development Fund's (NSDF) role in facilitating resources for sports development, and SAI's technical expertise.

Under the partnership, Indian Oil will provide Rs 40 crore over two years to support talent identification, athlete development, coaching, sports science, international exposure, the strengthening of boxing academies, and capacity building for coaches, referees and technical officials.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stressed the importance of strategically deploying CSR funds to promote sports in the country, an approach outlined in the revamped Khelo India Scheme, which was approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Under the revamped Khelo India Scheme, the government is deepening collaboration with corporate partners, and CSR-backed partnerships like this will help build a truly national sports ecosystem," Mandaviya said.

Corporate Support And Future Impact

The signing of the MoU follows the inclusion of sports as a dedicated thematic area under the Department of Public Enterprises' Common CSR Theme Framework, marking an important step towards strengthening corporate participation in sports development.

"This MoU ensures the participation of the corporate sector in sports. Not just in boxing, but in every sport, corporates should come forward and lend a helping hand. In the early, developing stage, sport needs support. Later, as an ecosystem takes shape, it begins to sustain itself, and investments follow," Mandaviya said.

"Beyond financial support, building a holistic boxing ecosystem requires talent identification and investment in equipment, sports science, facilities, coach development and the training of referees," he added.

The MoU will provide boxers with access to quality coaching, scientific support, training facilities and competitive opportunities at national and international levels.

The partnership comes at an important time for Indian boxing. Indian boxers won six medals, including three gold and three bronze, at the Asian Games.

The initiative aims to build on that performance by strengthening the development pathway for emerging and elite boxers.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Mandaviya, Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, other senior Sports Ministry officials, Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh, and Indian Oil director (HR) Rashmi Govil.