Indian Navy Bounces Back With Clinical Durand Cup Victory

Discover how the Indian Navy football team clinched their first Durand Cup victory with a decisive 2-0 win against NEROCA FC, boosting their position in Group D standings.

Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Key Points Indian Navy secured a 2-0 victory over NEROCA FC in the Durand Cup Group D.

Roshan Panna opened the scoring in the first half, followed by E Muhammed Inayath's goal in the second.

This win marks Indian Navy's first victory in the current Durand Cup competition.

The victory propelled Indian Navy to second place in the Group D standings.

NEROCA FC remains at the bottom of the table with one point from two matches.

Indian Navy bounced back from their opening match defeat with a clinical performance to secure a 2-0 victory over North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association Football Club (NEROCA FC) in a Group D fixture of the Durand Cup here on Wednesday.

The victory took Indian Navy to three points from two matches, lifting them to second place in the Group D standings. NEROCA, meanwhile, remained at the bottom of the table with one point from their opening two fixtures.

The match was played at a lively tempo despite the challenging ground conditions, with both teams pressing aggressively and denying each other time and space in midfield. The contest developed into a tightly fought battle in the centre of the park, where neither side was able to establish control.

First Half Action: Navy Takes The Lead

NEROCA came close to breaking the deadlock around the 20-minute mark with a well-worked move down the right flank. Ngathem Imarson Meitei combined neatly with Modou Mbengue, who drove into the penalty area after an impressive run. The Senegalese forward attempted to pick out the onrushing David Singh with a cross across the six-yard box, but overhit his delivery, sending it too high and too quickly for his teammate to make any connection with the ball.

Indian Navy broke the deadlock midway through the first half through Roshan Panna. Vijay Marandi produced a superb chipped pass over the NEROCA defence to pick out the young forward, who capitalised on a moment of hesitation from goalkeeper Penand Singh.

Roshan took a composed touch to round the advancing custodian before calmly slotting the ball into an empty net to hand the Navy side the lead. Vijay also had a long-range effort saved by the goalkeeper after five minutes.

The remainder of the first half was expertly managed by the Indian Navy side, who maintained the bulk of the possession. NEROCA FC were largely restricted to delivering crosses from wide areas, but the Navy defence dealt comfortably with the aerial threat.

Second Half Dominance And Decisive Goal

In the second half, Indian Navy continued to dictate proceedings in midfield through controlled possession, frequently reshaping their structure in build-up. Muhammed Inayath regularly dropped into central areas to provide an extra passing option alongside Adersh Mattummal and Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, allowing the Sailors to overload the midfield and circulate the ball patiently.

The Navy men doubled their advantage just after the hour mark through a moment of individual brilliance from Muhammed Inayath. The midfielder showcased excellent control to glide past two defenders before reaching the byline and attempting a right-footed cross.

However, the delivery looped over the backtracking NEROCA goalkeeper and nestled into the far bottom corner of the net to give the Sailors a two-goal cushion.

NEROCA's Missed Opportunities

NEROCA FC's best opportunity of the second half arrived in the 82nd minute following a goalmouth scramble inside the Indian Navy penalty area. The loose ball fell kindly to substitute Sridarth Nongmeikapam, but the forward failed to keep his close-range effort on target.