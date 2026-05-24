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Home  » Sports » Indian Navy hails Petty Officer Gurindervir's golden run

Indian Navy hails Petty Officer Gurindervir's golden run

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 17:17 IST

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Indian Navy sprinter Gurindervir Singh created history in Ranchi, winning 100m gold with a national  record of 10.09 seconds and qualifying for the 2026 Asian Games Games.

Gurindervir Singh

IMAGE: Gurindervir Singh finishes ahead of Animesh Kujur in the men’s 100m race at the Federation Cup Athletics Championships in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Gurindervir Singh won gold in the 100m at the Federation Cup with a national record time of 10.09 seconds.
  • The Indian Navy called Gurindervir “the fastest man in India” and praised his achievement.
  • The Navy acknowledged Gurindervir's dedication and fighting spirit.

The Indian Navy praised sprinter Gurindervir Singh after he won gold in the men’s 100m race at the Federation Cup Athletics Championships in Ranchi on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Gurindervir clocked a national record time of 10.09 seconds, becoming the first Indian man to run the event in under 10.10 seconds.

 

Indian Navy Calls Gurindervir "Fastest Man in India"

In a post on X on Sunday, the Indian Navy congratulated Gurindervir, a Petty Officer in the force, and called him "the fastest man in India." The Navy said his achievement reflected his speed, dedication and fighting spirit. His performance also secured qualification for the 2026 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Record Changes Hands Before Gurindervir Reclaims It

The 25-year-old improved the previous national record by 0.06 seconds. Gurindervir had first clocked 10.17 seconds in the semifinals to set a new mark, but Animesh Kujur broke it minutes later with 10.15 seconds. In the final, Gurindervir reclaimed the record with his historic 10.09-second run. Both athletes qualified for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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