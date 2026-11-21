Indian Navy and Army sailors demonstrated exceptional skill and dominance at the recent Yachting Association of India Senior National Sailing Championships, securing numerous national titles across various Olympic classes.

Key Points Indian Navy and Army sailors dominated the Yachting Association of India (YAI) Senior National Sailing Championships in Mumbai.

The five-day regatta was the largest Senior National Championships in terms of participation in the last five years, with 121 sailors and 94 boats.

Two-time Olympian Vishnu Saravanan secured his seventh national title in the ILCA 7 class, winning seven of the nine races.

Asian Games 2026 silver medallists Prince Noble and Manu Francis won the 49er title.

Shraddha Verma and Ravindra Kumar Sharma clinched their fifth national title in the 470 mixed class.

Indian Navy and Army sailors dominated the Yachting Association of India (YAI) Senior National Sailing Championships, with 121 sailors competing in the five-day regatta.

Key Victories At The Regatta

A total of 94 boats representing 17 clubs competed across nine Olympic classes, making it the largest Senior National Championships in terms of participation in the last five years.

As many as 91 races were completed during the competition held off the Sunk Rock and Prongs Lighthouses.

Two-time Olympian and Asian Games bronze medallist Vishnu Saravanan clinched his seventh national title in the ILCA 7 class, winning seven of the nine races.

Asian Games 2026 silver medallists Prince Noble and Manu Francis won the 49er title, while bronze medallist Harshita Tomar, partnering Ritika Dangi, topped the 49erFX class after winning nine of their 10 races.

Doiphode SI and Ramya Saravanan dominated the Nacra 17 class, winning all 10 races, while Shraddha Verma and Ravindra Kumar Sharma secured their fifth national title in the 470 mixed class.

Neha Thakur won the ILCA 6 title, while Aditya Sangwan topped the iQFOiL men's category. Prarthana Bhoi won the iQFOiL women's title and Asish S Roy emerged victorious in Formula Kite men.

The championships were conducted by the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre, Mumbai, under the aegis of YAI and the Indian Naval Sailing Association.