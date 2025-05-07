HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian held in anti-doping crackdown in Kenya

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
May 07, 2025 11:28 IST

IMAGE: The Nairobi-based Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) stated that the raid was carried out based on "actionable intelligence" but did not reveal the Indian national's identity. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

Kenya's anti-doping agency says an Indian national was caught with "an illegal consignment of assorted performance enhancing substances" during a recent raid on prohibited drugs, conducted in collaboration with the country's Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In a statement posted on its social media handles, the Nairobi-based Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) stated that the raid was carried out based on "actionable intelligence" but did not reveal the Indian national's identity.

Media reports in Kenya stated that the person has been arrested in the matter.

 

"The ADAK, working hand in hand with sleuths drawn from the DCI, nabbed an illegal consignment of assorted performance enhancing substances in custody of an Indian national residing in the high-altitude training town of Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County," Peninah Wahome, CEO of ADAK, said in a statement.

"The raid was conducted following actionable intelligence indicating possible involvement in activities related to the distribution and use of the prohibited performance-enhancing substances.

"The raid which was carried out at the suspects' premises, led to the discovery and seizure of a range of prohibited substances banned under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code," he added.

As per Kenya's Anti-Doping act and the Pharmacy and Poisons Act, possession of banned performance-enhancing drugs is a criminal offense and if found guilty, the Indian national could be deported besides a hefty fine and even jail term.

The ADAK said that human growth hormone (HGH), meldonium, and mannitol, which are substances commonly associated with performance enhancement and prohibited in competitive sports, were recovered.

"The presence of intravenous (IV) paraphernalia, including IV bags, syringes, and needles — both used and unused — further pointed to possible doping practices," it added.

Iten town, it said, is recognized by athletes worldwide as a training hub for elite long-distance runners. The town hosts athletes from various countries.

"ADAK therefore is greatly concerned with the presence and circulation of prohibited substances within the town," it said.

"The report was booked at Iten Police Station. Investigations are ongoing to establish the full scope of the activities, including potential networks, clients, and any violations of Kenya Anti-Doping Law and International Anti-Doping policies, rules and regulations," Wahome stated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
