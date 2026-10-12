Indian Man Faces Charges For Unauthorised Entry At Singapore F1 Grand Prix

Discover how an Indian national, Daver Arish Adil, faces criminal trespass charges in Singapore for allegedly entering restricted areas during the high-profile Formula 1 Grand Prix event.

Key Points An Indian national, Daver Arish Adil, 39, was charged with two counts of criminal trespass on October 10.

He allegedly entered a ticketed area at Gate 2 and a staff-only zone ('the wharf') at the Singapore Grand Prix on October 9.

His case is scheduled to be mentioned again in court on Friday.

Criminal trespass in Singapore carries penalties of up to three months' jail, a fine of up to SGD 1,500, or both, for each count.

The Singapore Grand Prix concluded over the weekend, with Max Verstappen winning the final on Sunday.

An Indian national, who allegedly entered a Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix event area without a valid ticket, has been charged with two counts of criminal trespass, according to a media report on Monday.

Details Of The Trespass Charges

Citing court documents, The Straits Times said Daver Arish Adil, 39, was at Gate 2 in Temasek Avenue when he purportedly gained access to a ticketed area at around 1.45 pm on October 9. He was charged on October 10.

He is accused of trespassing again at around 2 pm that day (October 9), when he allegedly entered an area known as "the wharf" in Raffles Boulevard, which was accessible only to Singapore Grand Prix staff.

His case will be mentioned again in court on Friday.

For each count of criminal trespass, an offender can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to SGD 1,500, or both.

The Singapore Grand Prix was held over the weekend with the final on Sunday won by Max Verstappen of the Red Bull.