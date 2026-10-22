29th Indian National Car Racing Championship Begins In Coimbatore

The 29th season of the CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship is set to ignite the Kari Motor Speedway this weekend, featuring 17 thrilling races across diverse categories and showcasing top national and international talent.

Key Points The 29th season of the CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship begins with qualifying on Friday.

The championship will feature 17 races across six categories at the Kari Motor Speedway this weekend.

Key categories include LGB Formula 4, JK Tyre Novice Cup, Super Saloon, and the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup.

The event will see participation from national drivers, international entries from Malaysia and Sri Lanka, and women racers from India.

Races will be streamed live on JK Tyre Motorsport's social media platforms.

The 29th season of the CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship gets underway with qualifying on Friday, followed by 17 races across six categories at the Kari Motor Speedway here this weekend.

Championship Categories And Drivers

The season opener will feature competition in LGB Formula 4, JK Tyre Novice Cup, Super Saloon, Indian Junior Touring Cars (IJTC), Indian Touring Cars (ITC), Indian Super Touring Cars (ISTC), JK Tyre Levitas Cup and the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup.

The LGB Formula 4 category, a stepping stone into single-seater racing, will feature three races over the weekend, with Dhruv Ghoshwani, Monith Srinivasan, Sandeep Kumar and Saran Vikram among the drivers to watch.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, now in its sixth edition, will feature separate grids for amateurs and professionals, with competitors racing on the GT-R650 and GT-R750 platforms, respectively.

Kabir Sahoch and Saurav Dey are among those to watch in the amateur category, while Senthil Kumar, Anish D Shetty and Allwin Xavier will lead the professional challenge.

The Novice Cup will provide emerging drivers a pathway from karting to single-seater racing, while the Super Saloon, IJTC, ITC and ISTC categories will offer touring car competition.

The championship will feature national drivers, international entries from Malaysia and Sri Lanka, and women racers from India.

The races will be streamed live on JK Tyre Motorsport's social media platforms.