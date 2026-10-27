Why Nilakanta Sharma Is Retiring From International Hockey

Veteran Indian midfielder Nilakanta Sharma is set to retire from international hockey after the Asian Champions Trophy, making way for emerging talent as part of India's strategic build-up for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

IMAGE: Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Veteran Indian midfielder Nilakanta Sharma confirmed his retirement from international hockey after the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy on Tuesday.

Sharma's decision was self-initiated after India's gold medal win at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, aiming to create opportunities for young players.

This move aligns with Hockey India's transition strategy, looking towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 31-year-old from Manipur plans to dedicate his post-retirement time to coaching and sharing his experience with junior players.

Sharma conveyed his decision to coach Craig Fulton just after the Asian Games and before this tournament.

Veteran Indian midfielder Nilakanta Sharma on Tuesday confirmed that he will retire from international hockey after the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy to make way for young players waiting in the wings.

Earlier this month, Hockey India sources had informed PTI that Nilakanta along with Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Amit Rohidas, who were all a part of the Olympics and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games medal-winning sides, are set to feature in their final assignment during the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy.

The move is understood to be a part of Hockey India's transition strategy with an eye on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, for which India qualified by winning the gold medal at the recent Asian Games.

Why Nilakanta Sharma Is Retiring

The 31-year-old Nilakanta said the decision to retire was taken on his own after the gold medal winning effort at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

"It is a decision that I took on my own after the Asian Games, no one forced me. Obviously, I will miss playing but this decision I took for the future generation. There are plenty of talented players waiting in the wings and they need to get an opportunity," Nilakanta told PTI after India's 13-0 hammering of Bangladesh in their ACT opener.

"Just after the Asian Games and before this tournament I conveyed my decision to the coach (Craig Fulton)," he added.

Post-Retirement Plans And Coaching Ambitions

The 31-year-old from Manipur said he has already chalked out his post retirement plans.

"I am prepared. Whenever I go home, I coach our next generation players. After Tokyo, when my state offered me a job, I chose the sports department, so that I can coach the next generation players. I have learnt a lot from here.

"This is my plan for the future. I just want to share my experience. I want to take juniors to the next level."

Asked whether he is looking to take up full-time coaching in future, Nilakanta said: "When I am playing, I only think about the game. If I make such a decision, I will tell you about it."

Paving The Way For Future Generations

Nilakanta said he could have played till the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, but opted to make way for juniors.

"90% of the people say that. Still, I say, whatever happens, it's for the best. If someone else comes, it will be for India.

"I played for the national team for 9-10 years but there are a lot of players behind us. Everyone dreams of playing in the Olympics. It's not that I only play. Everyone comes to play," he added.