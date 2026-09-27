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India's Compound Archery teams in Asian Games semi-finals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto Updated: September 27, 2026 07:15 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's formidable compound archery teams again showcased their prowess, securing spots in the Asian Games semi-finals and setting the stage for a thrilling showdown against South Korea.

India's men's compound archery team, comprising Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam, defeated the UAE 235-215 in the Round of 16 and then got past Bhutan 235-232 in the quarter-finals at the Asian Games on Sunday.

IMAGE: India's men's compound archery team, comprising Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam, defeated the UAE 235-215 in the Round of 16 and then got past Bhutan 235-232 in the quarter-finals at the Asian Games on Sunday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • India's men's and women's compound archery teams reached the semi-finals of the Asian Games.
  • The men's team defeated UAE and Bhutan, while the women's team overcame Mongolia and Kazakhstan.
  • Both Indian teams are scheduled to compete against South Korea in the semi-finals on September 30.
  • India previously dominated compound archery at the 2022 Asian Games, securing all five available gold medals.

India's men's and women's compound archery teams registered comfortable victories to advance to the semi-finals at the Asian Games in Nagoya Sunday.

The men's team, comprising Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav, and Ganesh Mani Ratnam, defeated the UAE 235-215 in the Round of 16, and got past Bhutan 235-232 in the quarter-finals.

 

The women's side, comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, and Prithika Pradeep, beat Mongolia 238-223 in the Round of 16, then edged Kazakhstan 233-230 in the quarter-finals.

Both teams will face the South Korea in the semi-finals on September 30.

At the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, held in 2023, India swept all five gold medals available in compound archery, dominating every single event.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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