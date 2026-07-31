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Indian Men's Squash Team Clinches Bronze After Semifinal Loss To USA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 31, 2026 09:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Indian men's squash team secured a historic consecutive bronze medal at the World Squash Junior Team Championships despite a tough semifinal loss to the USA.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points

  • Indian men's squash team won a bronze medal at the World Squash Junior Team Championships.
  • The team lost 0-2 to the USA in the semifinals.
  • This is the first time the Indian men's team has achieved consecutive bronze medal finishes in the tournament.
  • Gurveer Singh and Aryaveer Dewan played key matches for India.
Indian men's team lost to the USA 0-2 in the semifinals to settle for the bronze medal in the World Squash Junior Team Championships here. A day after the Indian women's team lost to the USA in quarterfinals, the fifth seeded men's team also went down against the same opponent.India's Gurveer Singh won the first game but his opponent bounced back to win the match 11-7, 9-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-3. In the second match, India's No. 1 string Aryaveer Dewan lost to No. 1 seed from the USA, Yaseen Shalaby 3-0 (5-11, 7-11, 5-11).It is for the first time that the Indian men's team has recorded a consecutive bronze medal finish in the competition.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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junior squashindian men's squash teamworld squash junior team championshipssquash bronze medalsemifinals loss

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